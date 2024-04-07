Kennedy Agyapong Junior, the son of renowned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, alleged that the brother of Second Lady Samira Bawumia demolished his uncle's 10 buildings at East Legon

He did not disclose the reason for the demolition exercise in the video, however, he was in disbelief about the Mrs Mawumia's brother's actions

Many people shared their thoughts on the video

Kennedy Agyapong Junior, the son of renowned Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong, has alleged that the brother of the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana Samira Bawumia pulled down 10 uncompleted building belonging to his uncle.

Kennedy Agyapong Junior claimed Samira Bawumia's brother demolished his uncles buildings

Taking to his Snapchat account, Kennedy Agyapong Junior shared videos of the poor state of his uncle's property after the alleged demolishing exercise by Samira Bawumia's brother.

In disbelief, Mr Agyapong Junior stated that the property was located East Legon and it was supposed to be a shelter.

In the video, Mr Agyapong Junior said,

"So you see the warzone going on in East Legon? Second Lady's brother broke down my uncle's buildings. This sh*t is crazy."

Below is a video of Kennedy Agyapong Junior making allegations against Samira Baumia's brother.

Reactions as Kennedy Agyapong Junior makes allegations against the brother of Samira Bawumia in video

Below are the thoughts of Ghanaians after watching the video:

k_boas said:

Why stressing on second lady name let your brother take it court if he has the permit to build there and stop this cheap politics businessman

nhyira_22 said:

Eiii, then we don't know what Samira's brother would do when Bawumia becomes the President...boii

agyeiwaa___1 said:

So now politicians brothers are fighting? Just wasting money cause they don’t work for it

getty8445 said:

Straight to Opposition

