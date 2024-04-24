The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, was booed in the Ejisu Constituency during a campaign.

During a campaign stop in Bonwire, Wontumi suffered boos and jeers from a section of the public when he attempted to deliver an address accompanied by some party supporters.

A group of young men in front of a shop would not allow Wontumi to address them as they booed him with chants of 'away! away!' They are later heard chanting the name of a former MP who is contesting as an independent aspirant.

The said aspirant, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is one of three independent candidates seeking to replace the late MP. Aduomi lost his reelection bid to Kumah in the 2020 primarie and has vowed to reclaim the seat as an independent candidate.

The NPP's candidate is lawyer Kwabena Boateng, who along with Esther Osei (CPP) and Beatrice Boakye (LPG) complete the six slots on the ballot paper.

The upcoming parliamentary by-election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The National Democratic Congress announced that it would not partake in the by-election.

The opposition party cited financial concerns for abstaining from the polls.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of Ejisu MP John Kumah.

Kumah, also a deputy finance minister, died on March 7, 2024.

Chairman Wontumi wanted NPP to run unopposed

Chairman Wontumi, earlier said he wanted his party to contest the Ejisu by-election unopposed.

Wontumi said this would honour the late MP of the area.

He further urged the constituency to unite to ensure the seat remains for the NPP if the NDC contested.

Wontumi stressed that regardless of if others contested, the NPP was still confident of victory in the by-election.

Kwesi Nyantakyi loses NPP primary

YEN.com.gh reported that former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi lost the NPP's parliamentary primary in Ejisu.

Nyantakyi polled 35 votes, with the winner, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, garnering 394.

He was reportedly hospitalised amidst the NPP parliamentary primary in the Ejisu Constituency.

The former GFA boss, who received treatment for stomach pain at the Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, appeared at the election grounds looking frail.

