20 songs about depression that inspire and make you feel less alone

Depression is a mood disorder that has not been given the attention it deserves, even though it drives many people into suicide. Even though the signs of depression are obvious, many people who suffer from it are not aware of it. Some will find themselves listening to songs about depression without knowing that they need something to make them feel better.

A woman wearing headphones. Photo: @namroud

Source: UGC

Music has the effect that calms individuals when they are stressed or sad, and that is why it is recommended to those in depression. People can easily identify with pop songs about depression, which they seldom miss in their playlists. Such music soothes people until they forget about the things depressing them.

Songs about depression

Whether you are looking for rock songs about depression or pop songs, the list is endless. But, these are the songs to turn to when feeling low. They can be your best companion when the going gets tough and inspire you to feel less lonely. They include:

1. Everybody Hurts’ – R.E.M.

This is a favourite anti-suicide anthem that relies on an understated drum machine. However, it brings Michael Stipe's voice to the foreground, perfect for the song's mood. The song is powerful and was commended by the Nevada legislature for encouraging the prevention of teen suicides.

Many people have revealed that the song saved them, and according to Michael Stipe, that is the biggest reward any song can achieve. The song was meant to reach people who felt like they had no hope, and it has done so for decades. It is a common theme song during charities aimed at helping those in distress.

2. Alive – Sia

Sia’s Alive is a powerful song that tells people not to give up as long as they are alive. The lyrics indicate that all that matters is you are still breathing. Therefore, there is no reason to worry because challenges come and go. It is a relatable song for many people facing all sorts of mental issues.

Combined with Sia’s strong voice, the song drives the message home for depressed people that they are not alone. The song is about how the singer beat depression to save her life. Her career flopped in the beginning, her boyfriend died in an accident, and those things drove her to depression and substance abuse.

3. Three Little Birds – Bob Marley

Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds is another song recommended for people with anxiety and depression. Marley chose to sing about happiness and encouraged his listeners not to worry. Its focus on positivity can lift anyone who is having a rough day.

The lyrics tell us not to worry about anything because every little thing will be alright. Depression songs can't get any better because they aim to encourage those who have given up. Such a song can change you from a depressed being to a fighter.

4. Undefeated – Daughtry

Daughtry's songs are like a haven for people in depression, and Undefeated is one of those with a compelling message. The song tells us that we have to stand tall and keep walking no matter how many challenges we face. It is only with such a mentality that depression can be defeated.

You have a positive mindset if you believe that you will always be undefeated. But, unfortunately, such optimism cannot let you sink into depression. As Daughtry sings, you may have weak knees to the point you can't stand, and your feet don't leave the ground and still be undefeated.

5. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic

The song reminds its listeners of their self-worth and that they are fantastic to live forever. Life is beautiful; hence no one should think of harming themselves. The song's headline, 1-800-273-8255, is a suicide prevention call.

6. Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies – Biffy Clyro

Losing a loved one or something dear to you can sink you to the lowest point of your life. In the opening track to Biffy Clyro's fourth", the singer wants us to know that death is inevitable. Everything with life will cease to exist; hence it is a universal problem.

Those in depression because of the loss of a loved one can be comforted that life is a journey. A line from the lyrics says, everywhere I look, someone dies / wonder when it's my turn! In some way, it means that it is the album's puzzle through luck that you are alive; hence you should appreciate that.

7. Rock Bottom – Eminem

Eminem wrote Rock Bottom during one of the lowest moments of his life, and the message resonates with millions of his fans. His young daughter was about to celebrate her birthday in less than a week when he was fired from his cooking job. He has described it as the worst time ever because he did not have any money.

Eminem raps that his life is full of empty promises and broken dreams. He relies on hope for a better tomorrow, but there are no jobs, and no food is on the table. The song is a testament that things can change for the better, even when all hope is lost.

8. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry – Hank Williams

There are many country songs about depression, but this track from 1949 hits the nail on the head like no other. The song goes like this, 'Hear that lonesome whippoorwill / He sounds too blue to fly / The midnight train is whining low / I'm so lonesome I could cry.

Hank Williams illustrates that no good feeling can come out of being lonesome. The song encourages those in depression to go out there and live positively instead of keeping to themselves.

9. Nothing Else Matters – Metallica

This song has lifted people out of some challenging moments; hence it is perfect for those fighting depression. The message being passed is that people should not let others run their lives. Listening to what others have to say can affect us negatively because not all have our interests at heart.

According to the lyrics, life can only be good when you don't care about what others say or do. So trust yourself and dare always to follow your gut. In the end, you will realize that when nothing else matters, you will be the only thing that matters.

10. I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz

It is a calm song that is appealing to listen to, especially when feeling low. The song talks about having the resilience and courage never to give up no matter what situation you find yourself in. The sweet melody and inspiring lyrics can help those in depression cope and get out of it.

Mraz sings, ' I won't give up on us, even if the skies get rough. It is a warning to those who jump ship when the going gets tough that they stand to lose. Love should be embraced with positivity even when things are not working out.

11. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

It is okay to be different, but unfortunately, different people may face rejection and stigma from the masses. Alessia Cara’s Scars to your Beautiful assurance that all people are beautiful in their ways. As a result, no one should feel ashamed because they are different but see that as a strength.

It is a great song for people facing depression because they are victims of body shaming. They ought to know that they don't have to change a thing about themselves to be considered beautiful.

12. Suicidal Thoughts – The Notorious B.I.G.

Even though Biggie died in his prime, Suicidal Thoughts is one of those songs that will keep his legacy forever. Suicidal thoughts are about inner guilt that deprives a person of even basic sleep. In the song, Biggie calls P Diddy in the middle of the night and tells him of his guilt and how he intends to commit suicide.

He raps that he wants to go to hell when he dies. However, he feels like he is not worthy of going to heaven, and all this is because of his past. The lyrics provide a good message to those in depression that no one is perfect; hence no need to worry.

13. She Lays Down – 1975

The Matty Healy song explores the post-natal depression of women. Motherhood is usually a joyful journey, but that is not always the case for some women. Many mothers fall into depression after giving birth, and they usually have no one to confide in.

Even though the song is about Matty's mother's experiences, many women can relate to it. The burden is even worse when the father is a deadbeat. Matty sings that whenever he and his mother got on a plane to see his father, his mother would pray that they fell from the sky for the pain to go away.

14. What Sarah Said – Death Cab For Cutie

Commenting about the song, Ben Gibbard once said that a friend inspired it on the pain of losing loved ones. He alleged that the friend was walking with her husband one day when she suddenly burst into hysterical tears upon realizing that a day was to come when one of them would watch the other die.

Despite knowing that we will all die, no one seems ready for such an occasion, and the uncertainty brings depression. Dying a lonely person is the worst thing that can happen to a person.

15. Last Hope – Paramore

Last Hope means that one is at a point where he is longing for even the faintest of joyous moments to turn things around. Despair has taken over, and you will cling to any message of hope. The song's soulful voice and sweet melody can help a depressed individual recover.

According to the song's lyrics, even a spark is enough to keep a person going. That spark glows even when it is dark, and no one is around. This means that something positive can help a person out of depression.

16. Should Have Known Better – Sufjan Stevens

Regret is bad, especially when it is too late to make amends, as evident in this song. Stevens wrote it after his mother’s death to help him cope with grief. However, the weight of his grief was wearing down on him; hence the line 'should have known better.

In the end, he realized that for his sake, he had to come to terms with his loss. As he embraced the new life of his brother's newborn daughter, things started getting better. Making peace with himself was the remedy he had sought for so long.

17. Sorrow – The National

It is a track by the Cincinnati five-piece made with the weird intention of celebrating sorrow. Matt Berninger, the group's frontman, termed it as a 'fun song, a celebration of sorrow'. In a way, it communicates that it is okay to be sorrowful because it is a part of life.

18. Needle In The Hay – Elliott Smith

Drug and substance abuse can lead a person down the path of depression. As you get addicted and can't do anything without drugs, you will become isolated from the rest of society. In the end, you will feel like you don't fit in, and this is when depression kicks in.

Needle in the Hay by Smith reflects the effects heroin use can have on a person. He sings, ' I don't want to talk / I'm taking the cure so I can be quiet whenever I want / So leave me alone. He has fallen into depression and does not want to associate with anything other than drugs.

19. Red Eyes – The War On Drugs

Adam Granduciel wrote the song for the 2014 album Lost In The Dream. During that time, he was struggling with depression, which inspired the song's lyrics. Since he could defeat the depression, he encourages his fans to be strong because they can overcome anything.

20. Blue Moon – Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley’s Blue Moon is an anthem for people who are depressed. Presley sings as he addresses the moon as the only one who understands him. He has sunk in loneliness to the point other people don’t even notice him anymore.

There are many songs about depression that inspire people not to feel lonely. True to the sentiment that music is a universal language, people listen to sad songs about depression even when sung in foreign languages. The sweet melodies alone are enough to boost the mood of someone who has been feeling sad.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article on the latest Ghanaian songs. Some of the latest songs released by artists of different genres are making their way to the airwaves all over Africa.

Ghanaians are music lovers at heart and promote artists that really put in their best to come up with excellent music. If you are an artist that works really hard chances are that you will get the support you need to excel.

Source: YEN.com.gh