The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh has revealed that he now drives his mother’s car as a result of the increase in fuel prices.

Speaking as a panellist on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, the visibly unhappy MP who was lamenting the fluctuations in fuel prices admitted that he is not in the league of politicians who have deep pockets to buy fuel for their V8 cars.

Photos of Sylvester Tetteh and Fuel prices Photos credit @ NYA/ GNA

The MP confessed that he has resorted to driving his mother's car as a means to save fuel and money.

"So, I've parked my V8 and using my mother's car. I can't afford the petrol price. With the V8, I buy fuel at 2000 cedis every week. It means every month, I'm spending 8000 cedis just on petrol. My salary cannot even cover that, so I have parked my car and now using a car that I don't have to spend that much on petrol," he stated.

The MP also advocated for National Service personnel to be allowed to work online.

“One of my constituents was posted to Parliament for his National service but after calculating transportation vis-à-vis his allowance he realized it would not be possible for him to commute to his workplace on a daily basis so, in the end, he had to go for reposting.

“For me, I was suggesting that we ensure that National Services are posted to organizations in their constituency or allowed to work online” he added.

COPEC announces reduction in petrol, diesel products from next week

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that prices of petroleum products are expected to see a reduction from next week.

According to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the reduction in fuel prices will take effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.

