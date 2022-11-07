A Yango driver has recently poured his heart out concerning the impact the current fuel prices have had on his earning rate

In an interview, Fredrick Twumasi recounted that he buys GH₵300 worth of fuel, and it just lasts five to six hours a day

He also revealed that work has been very bad to the extent that with every GH₵300 fuel he buys, he makes GH₵250 in sales

A Ghanaian driver has recently opened up about some of the challenges he faces thanks to the continual increase in fuel prices.

Fredrick in an interview with DJ Nyaami, Ghana cedis Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube, Richard Darko

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube timeline of SVTV Africa had Fredrick Twumasi recounting that he is a Yango driver who does 'work and pay'. According to him, he runs at a loss sometimes because he buys GH₵300 worth of fuel but ends up making just GH₵250 in profit.

Fredrick also shared that he and his colleagues resort to working offline in an attempt to make more money due to the bad profit they make from the app. The young man, starts work around 6 am and closes at 9 am. He makes sales of GH₵500 per week.

He entreated that the 25% deducted from their earnings be reduced to help them make good profit from their work.

The full video has been linked below;

