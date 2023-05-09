The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could have its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries postponed from May 13, 2024, to another date

This is because one of the key presidential aspirants Dr Kwabena Duffuor has raised concerns about the party's electoral roll

Dr Duffuor's campaign has written to both the party's national executive and EC calling for the primaries to be postponed to enable the party to deal with what the team calls discrepancies with the delegates register

The upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) could be postponed as one of the key presidential aspirants raises issues about the party's voter register.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has called for the postponement of the May 13, 2023, primaries citing discrepancies in the party's electoral roll.

The team of the NDC flagbearer aspirant said In a letter to the NDC General Secretary that the register that would be used for the primaries has "serious anomalies" because it is an incomplete and inaccurate delegate register.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is an established banker and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

Source: Facebook

The current NDC delegates register would stifle free and fair elections

Kofi Kukubor, who heads the research and strategy of the Duffuor campaign team said postponing the primaries would enable the alleged problematic register to be cleaned.

In another letter to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), the Duffuor campaign also impressed the EC Chair Jean Mensa to hold an urgent meeting on the matter.

"We will wish that as the Body that would supervise the election, you bring all key actors to an urgent roundtable discussion within our ambit to iron out the issues so as not to be ambushed in a minefield that has catastrophic consequences," the letter addressed the EC said.

Duffuor campaign's published this letter addressed to the EC calling for a postponement of the primaries.

Source: UGC

Mahama confident about winning 2024 presidential elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that even before the primaries, one of the key aspirants Mahama has said because of the poor governance under Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are clamouring for NDC to return to power in 2024.

He told party delegates in Bodi in the Western North Region that everywhere he goes, he's given a stone of vindication.

He said Ghanaians can't wait for 2024 to vote out the NPP for disappointing them.

Timetable for NDC's presidential and parliamentary elections

The opposition party released the full timetable and guidelines for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the next general elections earlier in January.

The largest opposition party in Ghana set May 13, 2023, to elect a presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates for general elections in December 2024.

The party has warned executives against open support for any one candidate ahead of the primaries.

