Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, explains this forms measures by the government to subsidise fuel products

Prices of petroleum products are expected to see a reduction from next week.

According to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the reduction in fuel prices will take effect from Monday, November 14, 2022.

This comes on the heels of a recent hike in petrol and diesel prices at various pumps across the country.

Fuel Price Increments: Measures Being Put In Place To Help Subsidise Recent Upward Adjustments - COPEC

Speaking to Accra-based Joy Prime, the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, said measures are being put in place by authorities to help subsidise the rising fuel price increments.

He said diesel would drop by some GH¢2.00 a litre, with petrol going down by a cedi per litre.

“We will be expecting diesel to drop from GH¢23 to somewhere around GH¢21.19, and the petrol will also drop from GH¢17.99 to somewhere GH¢17.10 or GH¢17.00,” he said.

Fuel Price Increments: Blame Government Not NPA - Duncan Amoah

Explaining further, he attributed the recent hikes to the increase in taxes and absolved the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of any blame.

He, however, laid that blame squarely at the doorstep of the Akufo-Addo-led government and accused them of mismanaging the economy.

Duncan Amoah also called on the government to minimise the increment in petroleum taxes, saying it may lead to the loss of jobs in that sector.

Thomas Nyarko Ampem: NDC MP Passionately Appeals For Parliament To Sit Twice, Says Fuel Situation Is Alarming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the rising cost of fuel in the country became a topical issue for discussion on the floor of the house.

This was after the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, made a passionate appeal for the house to reconsider the sitting days for legislative duties.

In a contribution to the business statement for next week, the MP lamented the fuel situation in the country, which he says is taking a heavy toll on their job as legislators.

