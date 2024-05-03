The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says God can use him to transform Ghana

Speaking to clergy members in Takoradi as part of his Western Regional campaign tour, he explained that he has positive ideas for Ghana

He promised to collaborate with the clergy to implement his developmental agenda for Ghana

The New Patriotic Party presidential candidate has pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address developmental challenges in the country.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members as part of his Western Regional campaign tour.

Bawumia says God can choose him to transform Ghana

Source: Getty Images

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana".

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

He urged the clergy to continue to pray for Ghana as the country nears the December 7 polls.

Dr Bawumia said peace was essential in ensuring that Ghana develops rapidly.

He urged the clergy to use their pulpits to preach about peace and advise the youth against being exploited by power-hungry politics to foment disaster in the upcoming polls.

The Vice President also advocated for religious tolerance.

He said it was important for the clergy to collaborate with other faith leaders to build stronger national cohesion.

Mahama says God will choose the next president.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says Akufo-Addo has no authority to determine who succeeds him after the 2024 presidential election.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo, on a visit to Wa with his Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, told Ghanaians that he hopes to pass the mantle on to Dr Bawumia and not John Mahama.

Reacting to the statement, former president John Dramani Mahama said God will decide who becomes president and that Akufo-Addo cannot pick and choose who will take over from him after the 2024 presidential election.

He urged Akufo-Addo to prioritise a peaceful, transparent and credible election.

He said Ghana's track record for conducting relatively peaceful and credible elections should not be tainted by the President's desires, but should serve the common good.

He said Akufo-Addo should uphold the country's image as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

Bawumia dares Mahama to a debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared John Mahama to face him in a debate.

He said the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess bocandidates'ebocandidates'es' fixing the economy.

Dr Bawumia commenced his nationwide campaign today, April 29, 2024, and is set to address the issues affecting Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh