The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cast his vote at a polling unit in Ikeja, Lagos State in Nigeria.

Tinubu voted alongside his wife, Remi, and other party chieftains, Legit.ng reported on Saturday, February 25.

Tinubu, wife and other APC chieftain cast their vote in Ikeja area of Lagos state. Photo credit: Legit.ng

“Democracy is here to stay”, Tinubu said and expressed optimism that he is “too confident of victory”.

He said the voting process is “going smoothly” and “going well”.

On the turnout of voters, the APC candidate said, “This is expected, we need a good turnout and that is the adoption and the commitment to democracy and the democratic process must take place.”

Asked how certain of victory he is, Tinubu said, “I’m too certain.”

Nigeria closes all land borders during tightly contested elections on February 25

