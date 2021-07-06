NDC Protest: We will treat anyone in military uniform as a criminal - Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, has stated that anyone who is spotted in a military uniform anywhere near their protest will be treated as a criminal.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

According to him, the police service is the only security service that has the permission to be present during the protest since they personally requested their presence.

He stated that they will hand over any military personnel they come across to the police.

Sam George further said if they are provoked by any military personnel sent to intimidate them, they will be seriously dealt with.

He made this known while addressing NDC supporters at the converging ground for the protests at the Accra Mall.

More soon...

Source: Yen