The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, believes President Akufo-Addo is not assenting to the anti-LGBTQ bill because of a fear of losing foreign aid.

The Ministry of Finance has said Ghana could lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Source: Getty Images

Though Akufo-Addo said he would not assent to the bill because of its legal challenges at the Supreme Court, Mahama said the real problem was because Ghana was not self-reliant.

In an address to religious leaders on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the former president said he would work to make Ghana self-reliant.

“If we were self-reliant nobody would come ask us to do this or do that and so one of the key economic policies we must pursue is self-reliance.”

What Akufo-Addo said

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill.

Akufo-Addo spoke on the matter to members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event.

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and farmer Paul Boama-Sefa are challenging the bill at the Supreme Court.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

The passage of the bill on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, left the fate of Ghana's LGBTQ community in President Akufo-Addo's hands.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, is expected to be forwarded to President Nana Akufo-Addo for assent.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed between a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months in jail.

Concerns with IMF deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Finance has warned that approving the anti-LGBTQ could derail Ghana's programme with the International Monetary Fund.

The Ministry of Finance cautioned President Akufo-Addo against assenting the recently passed bill.

The ministry also said Ghana will likely lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

