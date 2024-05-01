Fella Makafui: Actress Rejoices As She Meets Her Lookalike, Told She Must Feature Her In A Movie
- A video of Fella Makafui interacting with her lookalike, Judith Brown, has gone viral
- The actress welcomed the journalist with open arms and asked people if they really lookalike
- Many people who commented on the video commended Fella Makafui over the way she welcomed her lookalike
It was a beautiful moment to behold as Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui finally met her lookalike, Judith Brown, who is a media personality.
The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thekingemzy, showed the adorable moment the actress, who was seated, suddenly stood and welcomed Judith Brown with open arms.
After exchanging pleasantries, Fella Makafui asked another person if the comments that the affable journalist resembled were true.
She then took a selfie with Judith Brown and was told to consider starring the journalist in one of her movies.
The adorable moment captioned, "Do they look alike? Resonance premiers 11th May," had raked in over 79,000 likes and 1000 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who reacted to the video remarked that Fella Makafui and Judith Brown had striking resemblance.
Are they twins or twice?
MissNaa commented:
the lookalike is too much the nose lips smile and teeth they need DNA
Wow, this is the real look alike4
Thelmamonae_xo commented:
They do paaa
YookpakpaNaa added:
This is serious, de resemblance much ankasa
abronoma revealed:
waoow! Charlie you guys resamble each other papa
AkosMusings
I thought they’re siblings
SOUL~FOOD replied:
Woow true definition of lookalike. they really look alike. Not the once Kumasi boys de do nooo
Fella Makafui and Abeiku Santana clash on radio about whether she was still married to Medikal, video
RubyVlogs indicated:
I’ve always been saying you two look so much alike. Glad seeing you two together
christianaagbolo replied:
pls where is Robest abi he no see this one
Medika lookalike spotted working as a lotto agent
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal Lookalike, in a video, was spotted working as a lotto agent in a kiosk, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.
The video surfaced on TikTok and showed the Medikal doppelgänger attentively serving a customer.
This unexpected sighting led to many humorous comments, with fans playfully inquiring if he had abandoned his gig as a celebrity impersonator for the lotto business.
