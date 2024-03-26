UK businessman Richard Branson has cautioned President Akufo-Addo over the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill by Parliament

President Nana Akufo-Addo has already indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBT bill

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill

UK businessman Richard Branson has expressed concern about the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill by Parliament.

Branson called on President Akufo-Addo to veto the bill.

Richard Branson wrote an open letter to President Akufo-Addo.

Source: Getty Images

He described the bill as horrible for human rights in a post on Twitter conveying an open letter to President Akufo-Addo.

Branson stressed that it was alarming to see aggressive LGBTQ+ discrimination sweep across the African continent.

“Today, I join many other human rights advocates in Africa and around the world in calling on the President to veto this draconian and hateful piece of legislation,” the open letter said.

What has Akufo-Addo said about the anti-LGBT bill?

The president explained that he would wait for the Supreme Court to pass judgment on lawsuits challenging the bill.

"The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country,” he said.

The bill, pushed by eight MPs, was sent back to Parliament by the president when sent for his assent.

Researcher and activist Dr Amanda Odoi and a lawyer, Richard Dela Sky, are challenging the bill at the Supreme Court.

A coalition of 18 CSOs is also lobbying President Akufo-Addo not to assent to the anti-LGBT bill and has also threatened legal action.

Among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ+ or engage in same-sex acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Mahama accuses Akufo-Addo of delaying the anti-LGBT bill because of foreign aid

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of not assenting to the anti-LGBT bill because of foreign aid.

The Ministry of Finance has said Ghana could lose $3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years because of the bill.

Mahama said he would implement economic policies to ensure Ghana becomes less reliant on foreign support.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh