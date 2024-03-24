Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, has taken on the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, over the handling of the SALL case

Cudjoe wants Dame to render an unqualified apology to the people of SALL for failing to seek justice for them

During the 2020 election, voters in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) were only allowed to take part in the presidential election

IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe has called on Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to apologise to the people of SALL for failing to seek justice for them after they were not allowed to take part in Parliamentary polls in 2020.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe accused the Attorney-General of dereliction of duty in the matter.

Franklin Cudjoe (L) and Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame (R). Source: Franklin Cudjoe/Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice

Source: Facebook

He also believes Dame did not offer sound advice to the executive to solve the concerns.

“Indeed he should be sorry for defending the state against disenfranchised SALL citizens and offering no dignified advice to the presidency on resolving the debacle.”

During the 2020 election, voters in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) were only allowed to take part in the presidential election.

The matter is currently the subject of a lawsuit in court challenging the election of John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament (MP) elected for Hohoe.

Cudjoe recently apologised to Dame for describing him as a politically biased advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

Plans for Guan constituency

In November 2023, the Electoral Commission (EC) requested the withdrawal of the CI on the creation of the Guan constituency.

It cited inadequate time to meet a constitutionally mandated 21-day period before Parliament's recess at the end of 2023.

The constituency, with Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, was intended to allow residents to participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

IMANI President blasts EC

YEN.com.gh reported that Cudjoe criticised the EC's conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the EC as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the EC because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People's Party, the All People's Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh