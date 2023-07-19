Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a request by two Plaintiffs to stop Parliament from passing the anti-LGBTQ bill

The apex court said it is not convinced that ordering Parliament to halt the consideration of the bill was necessary per the facts presented

The panel of nine judges that heard the case was presided over by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a request by two private individuals to order Parliament to stop the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Dr Amanda Odoi, a researcher, and another individual have filed a suit against the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Attorney-General, Godfred Dame over the "Promotion of Appropriate Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021".

They are of the view that aspects of the bill breach the Constitution, among other claims.

Plaintiffs feel Speaker was leading Parliament to disrespect the court

Dr Odoi and the other Plaintiff were hoping that with the suit at the Supreme Court, the second reading of the bill which happened recently would not happen.

According to Dr Amanda Odoi, although the Speaker has been served with all relevant court processes including one asking the court to place an injunction on the consideration of the law in the Legislature, the second reading took place.

“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.

Dr Odoi's lawyers wanted the apex court to halt the process in Parliament so that in the event that the Supreme Court determines that the law is unconstitutional the consideration process would not have gone far.

They also wanted the apex court to punish the Speaker for contempt.

Supreme Court refuses to halt passage of anti-LGBTQ bill in Parliament

However, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, July 18, 2023, that it is not convinced that ordering Parliament to halt the consideration of the bill was necessary because the matters raised by the Plaintiff would be dealt with in the substantive case.

The panel of nine judges that heard the case was presided over by the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo.

“We have considered the merits of this case and are of the considered view that a prima facie case has not been made to convince us to injunct the work of Parliament.

“Neither have we been convinced to injunct an uncompleted work of parliament. The issues raised by this application for injunction are matters to be determined by the substantive matter. This application for an injunction is dismissed.” she stated.

The other Supreme Court justices on the panel are as follows:

Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Gabriel Pwamang, Mariama Owusu, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Yonny Kulendi, Barbara Ackah-Yensu, Samuel Asiedu and George Koomson.

Dr Odoi’s legal team have also withdrawn the contempt case filed against the Speaker of Parliament.

