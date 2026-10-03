Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known as Asanteman COKA, declared the region's backing for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at a national conference

The chairman spoke at the NPP National Delegates Conference held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 3, 2026

Asanteman COKA said the Ashanti Region would lead the NPP's campaign from the polling station to the regional level ahead of 2028

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Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, widely known as Asanteman COKA, has pledged the region's full backing for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential ambitions in the 2028 general elections.

He made the declaration while addressing party supporters at the NPP National Delegates Conference, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

COKA says Ashanti Region will not disappoint Bawumia in 2028. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Ashanti Region commits to Bawumia's 2028 bid

Speaking to delegates, Asanteman COKA described the Ashanti Region as unified and committed to the cause of returning the NPP to power.

He said the people of the region had observed Dr Bawumia's competence and vision firsthand and were ready to throw their weight behind his presidential campaign.

The chairman stressed that winning in 2028 would require hard work, determination and a shared sense of purpose across all levels of the party's structure.

He outlined plans to intensify organisational efforts throughout the region, from individual polling stations up to the regional level, with the aim of maximising votes for the NPP in the next election cycle.

Ashanti Region to spearhead NPP's return to power

Asanteman COKA also positioned the Ashanti Region as the engine room of the party's broader national campaign. He said the region would take the lead in driving the NPP's push to reclaim government and pursue what he called the party's development agenda.

As regional chairman, he stated his personal commitment to leading those efforts, framing the 2028 contest as one the NPP could win if its structures remained cohesive and focused.

The conference brought together party faithful at a critical moment for the NPP, which is currently in opposition following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

Dr Adutwum ignores COKA's handshake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the moment Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum appeared to pass over COKA’s outstretched hand at the one-week observation of Chairman Wontumi’s sister.

The brief exchange was captured on video and quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from social media users.

What happened at the greeting line has prompted viewers to question the relationship between the two NPP figures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh