NPP delegates have approved 14 constitutional amendments at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3

One amendment reversed an earlier provision that had placed the National Chairman at the top of the party's leadership structure

The changes came as the NPP pushed ahead with its reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elevated to the position of leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after delegates approved a constitutional amendment at the party's National Delegates Conference at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3.

The amendment establishes that the party's elected presidential candidate shall serve as NPP leader, replacing an earlier rule that had granted that status to the National Chairman, according to Citi News.

Dr Bawumia takes over the leadership of NPP as delegates approve constitutional amendment. Photo credit: @MBawumia/X.

Source: Twitter

NPP leadership structure revised

The move effectively undoes a provision that was introduced at the party's January 31 conference, which had assigned leadership of the NPP to the National Chairman at all times.

Under the new arrangement, the presidential candidate assumes the role of leader upon election.

When the party is in government, the president holds the position until a new presidential candidate is chosen.

The amendment positions Dr Bawumia, who won the party's presidential primary in January 2026, as the NPP's recognised leader as it gears up for the 2028 general election.

14 amendments approved by delegates

The leadership clause was one of 14 constitutional amendments passed by delegates at the conference.

Other changes included revised procedures for electing national vice-chairpersons, the appointment of three additional national vice-chairpersons, the creation of deputy communications officer roles, and the elevation of information technology officers to executive positions within the party structure.

Frank Davies, Chairman of the Constitution Amendment Committee, said the revisions were necessary to close gaps that had surfaced following the party's previous constitutional review.

The conference also held elections for national executive positions as part of the NPP's broader reorganisation process ahead of the next general election.

Projected winners at NPP delegates Congress

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the projected winners ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Congress, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A total of 45 aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman, General Secretary and National Organiser.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh