Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a special tribute to former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Bawumia praised Chairman Wontumi for his dedicated service and sacrifice to the New Patriotic Party over the years

The conference took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026

NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia publicly acknowledged the contributions of former Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, during the party's National Delegates Conference in Kumasi.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pays a special tribute to Chairman Wontumi at the 2026 NPP National Delegates Conference. Photo credit: @Mbawumia/X and Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia pays special tribute to Chairman Wontumi

Speaking at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Bawumia singled out Wontumi for recognition alongside several other party figures in his much-anticipated address, telling delegates:

"I also pay special tribute to our former Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Chairman Wontumi. Your years of dedicated service, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to our party will always be recognised and deeply appreciated," he said, as quoted by 3News.

The tribute was notable given that Chairman Wontumi is currently being held at Nsawam Medium Security Prison, according to reports.

Despite his absence from active party affairs, Bawumia chose to credit the former regional chairman's long-standing role in building the NPP.

The acknowledgement formed part of a broader round of tributes to figures who have shaped the party.

Bawumia also commended Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey for guiding the party through a challenging transitional period and National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim for his years of service.

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were also recognised for their respective contributions to the NPP's history.

NPP reorganises ahead of 2028 election

The National Delegates Conference was convened primarily to elect new national executives and to consider proposed amendments to the party's constitution as it positions itself for the 2028 general election.

The choice of Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region and a traditional stronghold of the NPP, for the gathering underscored the significance of the event to the party's grassroots.

Bawumia's remarks set the tone for a conference aimed at projecting unity and forward momentum as the party looks to regroup following its 2024 general election defeat.

Bawumia becomes NPP leader after constitutional amendment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates Conference approved a constitutional amendment making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the party’s leader.

The change means the NPP’s elected presidential candidate will now serve as party leader, replacing the previous arrangement that gave the role to the National Chairman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh