Samuel Odoi-Sykes, former Minority Leader of Parliament and National Chairman of the NPP, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2026

The veteran politician also served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada and had a long diplomatic career spanning several countries

Odoi-Sykes is survived by his wife, Edith Amorkor Sykes, and four children, with funeral arrangements yet to be announced

Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, a former Minority Leader of Parliament and former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has died.

NPP in mourning again as a former National Chairman Samuel Odoi-Sykes dies

Source: UGC

Citi News reported that his family confirmed the news in a statement, disclosing that he passed away on Monday, 5 October 2026.

Some figures in the NPP have also been paying tribute to the late politician online.

A lawyer, diplomat and seasoned politician, Odoi-Sykes leaves behind a public service record that stretched across several decades and continents.

Odoi-Sykes first entered Parliament as the Member of Parliament for the Ashiedu Keteke Constituency, following his election in 1979.

He rose to become Minority Leader the following year. His political career continued well into the late 1990s, when he served as NPP National Chairman from 1998 to 2001, a tenure that coincided with the party's landmark general election victory in December 2000.

Before politics, he worked as a teacher and later joined the Ministry of Information, subsequently entering Ghana's Foreign Service in 1961.

His diplomatic postings took him to India, the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom, where he held roles including First Secretary, Press Attaché, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Ambassador and Deputy High Commissioner. From 2001 to 2006, he served as Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada.

A Life Rooted in Education and the Law

Born in Accra, Odoi-Sykes received his education at Accra Academy, the University of Ghana, the University of London and Johns Hopkins University. A Barrister-at-Law, he was called to the Bar at the Inner Temple and subsequently admitted to the Ghana Bar.

His family described him as a man defined by principled character, courageous leadership and an enduring commitment to public service and intellectual independence.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Amorkor Sykes, and four children: Cynthia Omaboe, Mavis Amoa, Vincent Sykes and Frank Sykes. The family indicated that details of funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date.

Former Agriculture Minister passes on

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Adam, a former Member of Parliament for the Choggu/Tishigu Constituency and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, died in August.

News of his passing began circulating on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes on Facebook for the veteran politician and agricultural expert.

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Source: YEN.com.gh