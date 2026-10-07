Former Zimbabwean parliamentarian and businessman Munyaradzi Kereke died in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at The Avenues Clinic in Harare

Munyaradzi Kereke served as a strategic adviser to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Gideon Gono and later won a parliamentary seat in 2013

His death came days after the passing of prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo, adding to a string of high-profile Zimbabwean losses

Zimbabwe's business and political communities are mourning the loss of another prominent figure, with former parliamentarian and businessman Munyaradzi Kereke passing away at the age of 54 on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Zimbabwean businessman Munyaradzi Kereke dies days after Wicknell Chivayo’s passing. Image credit: UGC, Wicknell Chivayo, Fanuel Viriri

Source: Facebook

Kereke drew his last breath in the early hours of that morning at The Avenues Clinic in Harare, where he had been admitted since September 29.

His family confirmed the news and said details of funeral arrangements would follow in due course.

Munyaradzi Kereke's career in politics and business

Before entering public life, Kereke built a name for himself in Zimbabwe's financial sector, serving as a strategic adviser to Gideon Gono during his tenure as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

That period was one of the most turbulent in the country's economic history.

He later transitioned into politics, securing the Bikita West parliamentary seat in 2013 on a Zanu-PF ticket. Alongside his political career, he pursued several business interests, including Fortress Hospital and a funeral assurance company.

He was also credited with founding a clinic in his home area of Mupamaonde in Bikita, giving local residents greater access to healthcare.

His public profile, however, was later complicated by legal troubles. A Harare magistrate convicted him in 2016 in a case involving a minor relative, and in May 2024, Zimbabwe's Supreme Court upheld both the conviction and the sentence.

He returned to prison to complete the remaining portion of his sentence and was released in January 2026.

Munyaradzi Kereke's health decline and death

Reports suggest his health had been deteriorating for some time after his release.

At the time of his admission to The Avenues Clinic, he was said to be experiencing complications linked to uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure.

Some accounts also pointed to a stroke he allegedly suffered following his release from prison.

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, reflecting on Kereke's life, described him as a talented and astute banker whose career later took a dramatic and unexpected turn.

His death arrives just days after Zimbabwe lost another well-known figure, Wicknell Chivayo, whose death in a helicopter crash drew widespread grief and attention across the country and beyond.

Though the two men built their careers in very different spheres, their near-simultaneous passing has cast a sombre mood over Zimbabwe's public life.

The Facebook post announcing Munyaradzi Kereke's death is below.

Wicknell's family shares his final wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s family and its plans for his estate, including his stated wish for his children to receive most of his wealth.

The businessman and his wife died in a helicopter crash near Marondera, leaving their children to inherit his estate. At a gathering in Harare, his uncle said the children would receive everything.

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Source: YEN.com.gh