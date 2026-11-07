A death announcement circulated on Saturday, November 7, 2026, confirming that Wayo passed away in the early hours of the morning

Wayo built his political career across the NPP, PNC and his own United Renaissance Party, never shying away from criticising those in power

He had largely withdrawn from public life since 2017, when he announced he was quitting politics to focus on farming

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Charles Kofi Wayo, the Ghanaian politician and businessman popularly known as "Wayo" or "Chuck," died in the early hours of Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Nyaho Clinic in Accra. A death announcement circulated that same day, confirming his passing.

Charles Kofi Wayo: Ghanaian Politician and Businessman Reportedly Passes Away

Source: Instagram

Wayo was a resident of East Legon and a constituent of the Ayawaso area. His family was yet to announce funeral arrangements at the time of the announcement.

Wayo carved out an unmistakable presence in Ghanaian public life through years of blunt commentary, criticism of successive governments, and an unapologetic willingness to challenge established political structures, all without ever holding high office.

Wayo's Political Journey Across Three Parties

His political path was a restless one. After returning to Ghana, he aligned himself with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contested the Ayawaso East parliamentary seat under its banner.

However, disillusionment set in after the NPP took power in 2001, and in December 2003 he formally announced his exit from the party at a press conference in Accra, accusing it of abandoning its campaign promises and ignoring ordinary Ghanaians.

His time with the People's National Convention (PNC) was equally brief. He went on to establish the United Renaissance Party (URP), which was registered in 2006 and became the vehicle for his presidential ambitions.

Wayo positioned himself as a fresh alternative, promising to tackle unemployment, strengthen agriculture, and address the country's economic difficulties. Electoral success, however, remained elusive, and the URP gradually faded from active political life.

From politics to farming in rural Ghana

In March 2017, Wayo made a decisive break from active politics, announcing that he was turning his attention to farming and providing support to rural communities.

"I am now into farming and assisting the farmers in the villages with implements and other logistics unlike their MPs who are cruising in Land Cruisers and don't care about them," he told Graphic Online at the time.

He was characteristically blunt about where his priorities lay. "While you guys were at the Independence Square dancing and making some useless noise, I was in the farm working," he said, adding that farmers deserved immediate support and better access to healthcare.

After that announcement, Wayo stepped back from public engagements and maintained a low profile. By March 2026, a close associate, Ibrahim Zakaria, had reportedly raised concern about his prolonged absence from public life.

His death closes a distinctive chapter in Ghanaian political history, that of a figure who was never easily categorised, never entirely silenced, and always prepared to say what others would not.

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Source: YEN.com.gh