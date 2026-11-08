Charles Kofi Wayo, popularly known as Kofi Wayo, died on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the age of 71 at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra

Wayo contested the Ayawaso East parliamentary seat on the NPP ticket in 2000 before later founding his own political party, the United Renaissance Party

He stepped away from active politics in March 2017 to focus on agriculture and supporting rural farmers across Ghana

Charles Eric Kofi Wayo, popularly known as Kofi Wayo or 'Chuck', died on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 71. His family announced his passing, which occurred at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra. Details of his funeral arrangements had not been made public at the time of this report.

Over several decades, Wayo built a reputation as one of Ghana's more unconventional political voices, frequently holding successive administrations to account regardless of party affiliation.

Ghanaian politician Kofi Wayo has been confirmed dead by his family. Photo credit: @ghanaeyes.

Source: Instagram

Charles Kofi Wayo's political journey

Kofi Wayo entered the national political arena in the early 2000s, contesting the Ayawaso East parliamentary seat on a New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket during the 2000 general elections.

He was unsuccessful in that bid. As his differences with the NPP leadership grew following the party's assumption of power in 2001, he eventually parted ways with the organisation.

He subsequently aligned himself with the People's National Convention (PNC) before registering his own political vehicle, the United Renaissance Party (URP), in 2006. Through the URP, Wayo positioned himself as an alternative to the NDC-NPP duopoly that has historically dominated Ghanaian politics.

In June 2009, President John Evans Atta Mills appointed him to the board of the Energy Commission, one of his more significant forays into public service. He later disclosed that he voluntarily resigned from the board in 2015.

Charles Kofi Wayo: From politics to agriculture

In March 2017, Wayo publicly announced his departure from active politics, redirecting his energies towards agriculture.

He expressed a desire to assist rural farmers by supplying farming equipment and logistical support to boost food production.

He was openly critical of politicians he felt had consistently sidelined the agricultural sector in favour of personal advancement.

The move marked a clear pivot in his public life, shifting from party politics to community-focused work at the grassroots level.

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Charles Kofi Wayo's legacy

Though Wayo never held a major elected office, he remained a recognisable presence in national conversations around governance, economic policy and corruption throughout his career.

His willingness to critique political leaders across party lines set him apart from many of his contemporaries.

His death at 71 marks the end of a public life defined by outspokenness and a persistent challenge to the political establishment he believed was failing ordinary Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh