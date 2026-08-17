The New Patriotic Party held regional chairmanship elections across Ghana as part of its re-organisation ahead of the 2028 general elections

Confirmed results were declared for 15 of Ghana's 16 regions, with one region still awaiting a final outcome

Prominent figures including Abronye DC and Dr Bernard Okoe Boye featured among the newly elected regional chairmen

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected new regional chairmen across 15 of Ghana’s 16 regions as part of its ongoing reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The regional elections are a key part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its structures and position itself for the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

Prominent figures including Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Abronye DC, and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah featured among the newly elected regional chairmen. Photo credit: The New Patriotic Party.

Source: Facebook

The newly elected chairmen are expected to play a crucial role in coordinating party activities, mobilising supporters and strengthening the NPP’s grassroots structures in their respective regions.

Full list of NPP regional chairmen

The full list of newly elected regional chairmen, based on the latest confirmed and provisional results, is as follows:

Ahafo Region: Robert Sarfo Mensah

Robert Sarfo Mensah Ashanti Region: Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA)

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) Bono Region: Kwame Baffoe Abronye (Abronye DC)

Kwame Baffoe Abronye (Abronye DC) Bono East Region: Ibrahim Bukari Baba

Ibrahim Bukari Baba Central Region: Joseph Kobinah Esibu

Joseph Kobinah Esibu Eastern Region: Jeff Konadu Addo

Jeff Konadu Addo Greater Accra Region: Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye North East Region: Alhaji Mohammed Fuseini

Alhaji Mohammed Fuseini Northern Region: Mohammed Baatima Adam (Samba)

Mohammed Baatima Adam (Samba) Oti Region: Dr Frank Yirenkyi

Dr Frank Yirenkyi Savannah Region: Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana Upper East Region: Elvis Awonekai Figo

Elvis Awonekai Figo Upper West Region: Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman

Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Volta Region: Makafui Kofi Woanyah

Makafui Kofi Woanyah Western Region: Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa

Western North result pending

The result for the Western North Region was still pending or being finalised by the Electoral Commission at the close of the weekend’s main declarations.

The final outcome in the region will complete the list of the NPP’s newly elected regional chairmen ahead of the party’s preparations for the 2028 elections.

The new regional executives are expected to work with the party’s national leadership to strengthen the NPP’s structures and improve its electoral fortunes in the next general election.

NPP's internal elections disrupted

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Police Service had arrested several Conti members at the NPP Ashanti Regional elections grounds on August 15, 2026.

The group had allegedly fired a knockout while supporting Paul Yandoh, an aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Secretary position.

Police officers intervened and made the arrests as the internal party elections continued at the venue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh