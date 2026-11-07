NDC member and businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has officially filed his nomination to contest the position of National Vice Chairperson of the party

Former Deputy National Women's Organiser Dr Catherine Deynu submitted his nomination, citing his long record of contributions to the NDC

The NDC is set to elect its national executives at its National Delegates Congress on Saturday, December 19, 2026

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Businessman and National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Alfred Agbesi Woyome has entered the race for the party's National Vice Chairperson position, with his nomination formally submitted ahead of the upcoming National Delegates Congress.

NDC member and businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome has officially filed his nomination to contest the position of National Vice Chairperson of the party. Credit: Origin Radio

Source: Facebook

Former Deputy National Women's Organiser of the NDC, Dr Catherine Deynu, filed the nomination on his behalf and spoke to Citi News about the rationale behind his bid.

Dr Deynu said Woyome's candidacy was motivated by a desire to strengthen the NDC's internal structures and bolster its organisational capacity in preparation for future elections.

She argued that his record of service to the party made him well suited to lead efforts aimed at empowering members at the grassroots and constituency levels.

"Many people can attest to these facts. He has done a lot for the party, and this is the time for him to be at the helm of affairs to ensure that our grassroots members are empowered and that those at the constituency level have their capacity built. He can also help build a strong party that will sustain electoral victories for years to come," she said.

Dr Deynu also indicated that Woyome's agenda would include a focus on sustainable job creation as a means of strengthening the party and improving the capacity of its membership.

NDC National Delegates Congress Set for December

The NDC is scheduled to hold its National Delegates Congress on Saturday, 19 December 2026, at which the party will elect its national executives.

The congress forms part of the party's broader reorganisation drive ahead of the 2028 general elections in Ghana.

Woyome's nomination places him among the candidates vying for key leadership positions within the NDC as the party looks to consolidate its structures following its return to power.

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Source: YEN.com.gh