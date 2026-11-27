Business executive Courage K. Mensah declared his interest in becoming the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya South

The CEO of Inceptum Energy Ghana Ltd founded the CK Mensah Foundation in November 2024, focusing on healthcare, education and economic empowerment

A health outreach he organised in October 2025 reportedly reached more than 1,100 people in Abuakwa

Courage K. Mensah, popularly known as CK Mensah, has signalled his intention to contest as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Atwima Nwabiagya South constituency.

Business executive Courage K. Mensah declared his interest in becoming the NPP's parliamentary candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya South. Credit: Courage K. Mensah

Source: Original

The business executive and philanthropist said his background in business leadership, investment facilitation and community development drives his desire to enter public service.

His aspiration is yet to be formalised through the party's parliamentary candidate selection process.

Mensah currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Inceptum Energy Ghana Ltd. Beyond his corporate role, he has worked to connect international investors and business partners with opportunities in Ghana, particularly in the fintech and trade sectors.

He founded the CK Mensah Foundation in November 2024 as a vehicle for community support across the constituency.

The foundation has provided assistance with school fees, medical bills and seed loans for market women, with a focus on healthcare, education and economic empowerment.

A health outreach programme held at Abuakwa in October 2025 reportedly served more than 1,100 residents through medical screening and health education sessions.

Mensah's priorities for public service

Among the areas Mensah has identified as central to his public-service vision are investment attraction, job creation, youth entrepreneurship, vocational skills development and support for local businesses.

He has indicated that his business experience and community interventions have equipped him to translate practical development work into formal political representation for the constituency.

His interest in the NPP parliamentary seat for Atwima Nwabiagya South adds his name to those being watched ahead of the party's internal candidate selection exercise.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh