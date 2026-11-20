NPP activist Isaac Ntim was arrested in Konongo on Friday, November 13, 2026, over alleged derogatory comments targeting Afigya Sekyere East MP

Ntim appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court on November 17 on charges of publishing false news with intent to disturb public peace

Following his arrest, Ntim issued a statement alleging that fellow NPP member Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah directed him to write the comments

NPP activist Isaac Ntim has broken his silence after his arrest, claiming that media personality and fellow party member Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah instructed him to write the controversial comments that led to his detention.

NPP activist Isaac Ntim speaks after his arrest and accuses Okatakyie Afrifa of deploying him. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa, Mavis Nkansah Boadu

Source: Facebook

Ntim, a former aide to ex-Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi, was picked up by authorities in Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Friday, 13 November 2026.

His arrest came after a complaint was filed over statements he allegedly posted in a WhatsApp group targeting Afigya Sekyere East Member of Parliament Mavis Nkansah Boadu.

He appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court on Tuesday, 17 November, where he faced a charge of publishing false news with intent to disturb public peace.

The court remanded him into custody, with the next hearing scheduled for Friday, 20 November.

Ntim apologises to Mavis, accuses Okatakyie Afrifa

In a statement released following his arraignment, the NPP activist acknowledged that the remarks he made about the legislator lacked credible backing.

He said his motivation was to defend Okatakyie Afrifa, whom he directly accused of assigning him the task.

"In my quest to support and defend Okatakyie Afrifa, who deployed me to write those statements, I made unfounded allegations without credible evidence," he stated.

Ntim formally withdrew the comments and called on members of the WhatsApp group, as well as the broader public, to disregard what he had written.

He also issued a direct apology to Mavis Nkansah Boadu, her family, and her associates for any reputational harm caused by his statements.

He described his behaviour as inappropriate, irresponsible, and unjustified, saying he accepted full responsibility for his conduct. He also appealed personally to the MP to extend her forgiveness.

Okatakyie Afrifa allegation remains unverified

Ntim's statement has drawn considerable attention to the political tensions within the Afigya Sekyere East constituency.

His claim that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah gave him the directive to produce the statements is an allegation he alone has put forward and has not been independently verified.

Okatakyie declares intent for Afigya Sekyere seat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah’s declaration to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in Afigya Sekyere East ahead of the 2028 elections.

His campaign slogan has drawn support online, as the media personality enters the race amid a public feud with the constituency’s sitting MP, Mavis Nkansah Boadu.

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Source: YEN.com.gh