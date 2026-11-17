Akufo-Addo hosts Mahama at Nima residence in warm showdown
President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday morning visited former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at his Nima Residence in Accra.
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The two discussed matters of national and international concern.
In videos from the scene, Mahama was seen accompanied by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stanislove Xoese Dogbe.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.