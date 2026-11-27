Residents of Madina Zongo reportedly turned on their MP during a school commissioning event on Friday, November 27, 2026

Francis-Xavier Sosu attended the opening of a Qatar Charity-funded Islamic school when the crowd reportedly turned hostile

Video footage of the incident spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from political commentators

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Youth in Madina Zongo, Accra, reportedly hooted at Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu on Friday, 27 November 2026, during a public event in the constituency.

Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP Reportedly Booed by Zongo Youth at UBH School Commissioning

Source: Facebook

Sosu had attended the official commissioning of the Umar Bun Hatab Islamic Basic School, a newly constructed school complex funded by Qatar Charity, when tensions allegedly erupted among some of the residents present.

Video footage of the charged scene, captured on a street in Madina and shared by THE STATE NEWS on X, showed a large crowd with their arms raised in what appeared to be an energetic and tense atmosphere.

Backlash at UBH commissioning ceremony

The UBH Islamic Basic School commissioning was intended as a moment of celebration for the community, marking the completion of a facility supported by the Qatari humanitarian organisation.

However, accounts of the event suggest the MP's presence drew an unwelcome reception from a section of the gathered youth rather than goodwill.

The incident quickly gained traction online, with social media users weighing in on what it signals for the NDC and its relationship with grassroots supporters.

The X video of the Madina Zongo Youth hooting at Francis-Xavier Sosu is below:

Reactions to Francis-Xavier Sosu's hooting incident

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

@faya_lorrrd wrote:

"Your arrogant clips and your pointless commissioning ceremonies are all being collected. This generation is building the case against you in public, one post at a time, and the verdict will be delivered at the ballot box."

@NiiKpakpa74313 added:

"If Zongoans start this, then NDC needs to sit down. Becoming very arrogant and detached from foot soldiers is the beginning of the end."

@QuaynorNarkey offered a more cautious take:

"They are trying, but they know they will fail."

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Source: YEN.com.gh