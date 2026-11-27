Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP Reportedly Booed by Zongo Youth at UBH School Commissioning
- Residents of Madina Zongo reportedly turned on their MP during a school commissioning event on Friday, November 27, 2026
- Francis-Xavier Sosu attended the opening of a Qatar Charity-funded Islamic school when the crowd reportedly turned hostile
- Video footage of the incident spread rapidly on social media, drawing sharp criticism from political commentators
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Youth in Madina Zongo, Accra, reportedly hooted at Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu on Friday, 27 November 2026, during a public event in the constituency.
Sosu had attended the official commissioning of the Umar Bun Hatab Islamic Basic School, a newly constructed school complex funded by Qatar Charity, when tensions allegedly erupted among some of the residents present.
Video footage of the charged scene, captured on a street in Madina and shared by THE STATE NEWS on X, showed a large crowd with their arms raised in what appeared to be an energetic and tense atmosphere.
Backlash at UBH commissioning ceremony
The UBH Islamic Basic School commissioning was intended as a moment of celebration for the community, marking the completion of a facility supported by the Qatari humanitarian organisation.
However, accounts of the event suggest the MP's presence drew an unwelcome reception from a section of the gathered youth rather than goodwill.
The incident quickly gained traction online, with social media users weighing in on what it signals for the NDC and its relationship with grassroots supporters.
The X video of the Madina Zongo Youth hooting at Francis-Xavier Sosu is below:
Reactions to Francis-Xavier Sosu's hooting incident
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:
@faya_lorrrd wrote:
"Your arrogant clips and your pointless commissioning ceremonies are all being collected. This generation is building the case against you in public, one post at a time, and the verdict will be delivered at the ballot box."
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@NiiKpakpa74313 added:
"If Zongoans start this, then NDC needs to sit down. Becoming very arrogant and detached from foot soldiers is the beginning of the end."
@QuaynorNarkey offered a more cautious take:
"They are trying, but they know they will fail."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh