According to the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the government is considering building a school for gifted and talented children

He added that it was also vital to focus on gifted and talented students to enable them to operate effectively within the educational system

Ghana boasts of several gifted and talented children who gained social media notoriety for their exceptional inventions

Ghana's Minister of Education, Dr Adutwum, said they were working with the cabinet and other stakeholders to ensure that gifted and talented children will become part of the education ecosystem in the country.

Dr Adutwum (left) speaks about establishing schools for gifted children. Photo credit: AS 1 and South West Londoner

He made this revelation at the Academic City University College when he was invited to speak on “STEM Education for Socio-Economic Transformation”. The minister emphasized that it was incorrect for an educational system to believe that children were just capable of memorizing information and that this needed to change.

Dr Adutwum further asserted that Ghana can only compete in today's industry when Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) become the foundation of the nation's educational system.

He said the government was setting up the ideal conditions for STEM education nationwide. The government would set up 10 STEM education centres to launch a pilot program for STEM teaching and learning across the country. Special kids like Kelvin Odartei would have a school to attend that will harness their full potential.

Ghanaian student, Kelvin Odartei, poses with a car he created. Photo credit: South West Londoner and CarGhana

The minister added that the 10 schools—of whom one was in each of the following locations: Abomusu in the Eastern Region, Kpasenkpe in the North East, Diaso in the Central Region, and Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region—were in varying levels of completion and would start enrolling the next academic year.

Samuel Aboagye builds a sound system with Bluetooth technology into a plastic waste gallon. Photo credit: PB Pagez and Tales Of Africa

Dr Adutwum asserts that the administration is dedicated to addressing the inequalities in the current educational system to guarantee that all students are given equal opportunities.

