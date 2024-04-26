The government has announced plans to repaint all basic public schools from brown and yellow to blue and white

The minister says this is part of the government's strategy to rebrand public schools and make them more attractive

He says it is part of efforts to debunk criticisms from critics that the government has abandoned basic schools

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, says the government plans to repaint all basic public schools.

This would see basic public schools being repainted from brown and yellow to blue and white.

The government plans to repaint public schools to make them more attractive. Source: Dr Yaw Osei Aduwtum (Facebook)

According to the Minister, the initiative is part of a rebranding strategy to improve the aesthetics of public schools in the country.

He said the initiative would hopefully make basic public schools more appealing to the general public.

He spoke at ‘The free SHS story’ forum in Accra on Tuesday, April 23.

He added that the brown and yellow uniforms, popularly known as the “kokonte and abenkwan”, would also be changed.

“Reformation is coming to a community near you, and you will see it,” he said.

According to the minister, the initiative is to prove to critics that the government is equally concentrating on improving basic school education.

Education Ministry urges Mahama to stop politicising government policies

In a separate story, the Ministry of Education has criticised the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, after he accused the government of using the free tablet policy for secondary school students to buy votes.

The ministry urged the former president not to politicise government policies.

The Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, told Joy News the ministry was bridging a critical technological gap.

Kwarteng indicated the government would not put the policy on hold because of potential election implications.

President Akufo-Addo launched the Ghana Smart Schools Project on March 24, 2024, and promised that 1.3 million tablets would be distributed nationwide to senior high school students.

Akufo-Addo explained that the Ghana Smart Schools Project boosts STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education under the free senior high school programme.

Education Ministry rebuffs GH¢68.5 million on WASSCE ‘pasco’

YEN.com.gh reported that the Education Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has rebuffed claims that the ministry spent GH¢68.5 million on WASSCE ‘Pasco’ photocopying.

This follows calls for a probe by the Minority in parliament concerning some GH¢68.5 million allegedly spent on photocopying past questions for 2020 and 2021 WASSCE candidates.

However, in a Facebook post, Kwasi Kwarteng debunked the allegation and explained that the amounts mentioned were not for photocopying past questions.

He explained that the money was used to print, supply, and distribute revision books to the WASSCE candidates.

Thus, the previous claim that all of the money was spent on past questions is inaccurate and misleading.

