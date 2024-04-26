Beeztrap is set to release the remix of his viral TikTok hit song Fly Girl with Ghanaian musician Gyakie

The announcement has stirred excitement among fans who feel the combination would be good for the song

Fly Girl has been a massive success for Beeztrap, as it has gotten massive airplay and has been used in various TikTok dance challenges

Kumasi-based musician Beeztrap, behind the viral TikTok hit song Fly Girl, is set to release a remix of the track. The remix will feature talented Ghanaian musician Gyakie.

The news has stirred excitement among fans who are eagerly anticipating the collaboration. The combination of Beeztrap’s trap vibes and Gyakie’s soulful voice is expected to breathe new life into the already popular song.

Fly Girl has been a massive success for Beeztrap, gaining a lot of recognition and airplay. The song’s catchy lyrics have made it a favourite among music lovers. The song has also been used in a lot of TikTok dance challenges, further increasing its popularity and reach.

The decision to remix Fly Girl has been well-received by fans. Gyakie is expected to add a fresh dimension to the song. Fans believe that this combination will not only enhance the song but also broaden its appeal to a larger audience.

Gyakie and Beeztrap excite many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EmmanuelAg13998 commented:

Heat everywhere, Gyakie drop is an anthem

avelllino said:

can’t wait!

chiefsmooch said:

Can't wait to hear song bird's verse

theRaiBoyy reacted:

One of my fav songs atm let's go

Popkhorn3 commented:

Make you guys record another song. Don’t touch fly girl plss we don’t want a remix

pastorbillian said:

Beeztrap man e style be unique

Fameye and Nana Acheampong

In another song, Fameye and highlife legend Nana Acheampong are set to drop a new single together, and they have been spotted on the set of a video shoot.

In some photos that popped up online, the pair were seen rocking all-white outfits, recording a video for the song set to drop on April 19, 2024.

In a post on Instagram, Fameye shared his excitement about meeting and working with the legendary musician.

