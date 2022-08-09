The Ghana government, led by Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, recently commissioned an ultra-modern two-storey classroom block

The initiative comprised a renovation and modernization of the outdated Tunga Community Islamic School block

The project was funded by the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), which seeks to ensure equitable and sustainable development in Zongos and other underdeveloped regions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia recently inaugurated a two-storey school block in the Tunga Zongo Community in Dansoman. The Zongo Development Fund provided funding for the project. The funding initiative was put up by the present administration to ensure inclusive and sustainable development in various Zongos and other underprivileged communities in the country.

Vice-President Bawumia speaks at the commissioning of the ultra-modern school block. Photo credit: Construction Review Online

Source: UGC

Vice President Bawumia spoke at the facility's commissioning and said:

Funding projects like this one and many others around the nation shows the government's commitment to increasing everyone's access to high-quality education, especially in Zongo areas, through the Zongo Development Fund.

Since the Zongo Development Fund was established in 2018, it has promoted the development of infrastructure for many Zongos in the areas of education, health, sports, sanitation, drainage systems, roads, and water. It has also given many Zongos access to educational scholarships and given them entrepreneurial support.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr Bawumia reaffirmed the government's dedication to expanding educational access, stating that given the huge rise in Senior High School enrolment due to the Free SHS policy, it is important for the government to expand access levels.

VP Bawumia commissions the building with the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Akurful. Photo credit: presidency.gov.gh

Source: UGC

A library and offices are among the ancillary features of the freshly opened structure.

At the inaugural ceremony, Ursula Owusu Akurful, the local MP and Minister of Communications and Digitalization expressed her satisfaction that the facility had been constructed and put into use.

Newly Constructed Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School Opens For Admission

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about a newly constructed senior high school in Bosomtwe to teach science and maths subjects. The Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School in the Ashanti Region was created to promote the education of young girls in science and technology.

In April of this year, the first batch of pupils admitted to the science-related school began to arrive. In the government's opinion, establishing the school will go a long way toward empowering girls in science, engineering, math, and technology.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh