A video of a young woman narrating how she found love at the morgue after her dad's demise has popped up on social media

The 34-year-old found her missing rib at the morgue after vowing never to love again following two failed marriages

Their encounter transformed into a beautiful love story, which subsequently transitioned into a wonderful marriage

A Ghanaian woman, identified as Gifty, has caused a stir online with a heartwarming story of how she found love at the most unlikely places, the morgue.

The woman who disclosed in an interview with JoyNews that she had given up on love due to unpleasant experiences in her previous marriages, ended up falling in love with her dad’s undertaker.

Ghanaian couple meet at the morgue become husband and wife Photo credit: @JoyNews

Source: Twitter

Narrating how the incident happened, she recalled that the somber trip to the morgue transformed into an touching love story.

According to her, she had vowed never to fall in love with any man again after two unsuccessful marriages, but she could not just resist this man who happened to be the undertaker handling her dad's corpse.

Gifty's husband speaks about their encounter

During his interaction with @JoyNews, Gifty's husband opened up about his motivation to get involved with her. According to him, he felt a strong urge to approach her.

Apparently they were victims of the same and he only got to know after he approached her.

"I didn't know I would be called a husband again because I had experienced a lot. So I decided never to marry again but I changed my mind when I realised we were in the same situation," he said.

He had since become Gifty's source of comfort and they are now a lovely couple.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh