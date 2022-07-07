The Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School in the Ashanti region was purposely built to further the learning of science and technology among young girls

The first crop of students to be admitted at the science-related school started trooping in, in April this year

The government believes that the establishment of the school will go a long way to empower the girl-child in the area of science, engineering, maths and technology

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The opening of the newly constructed Bosomtwe Girls STEM High School in the Ashanti region of Ghana is part of the government's efforts to encourage girls to participate in science and technology-related programs. The school will primarily focus on the subject areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

The classroom block. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who also doubles as the MP for Bosomtwe, joined the enthusiastic staff to welcome the first crop of students to be admitted to the school. In an interview, he said:

When I joined the school administration to welcome newly accepted students to the Bosomtwe Girls' Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) SHS on April 22, 2022, it was a momentous day for me.

He further added that:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This will be a top-notch national institution. The good news is that the science laboratories are finished and that the scientific supplies will arrive the following week. Everything needed for effective learning is on its way.

According to Dr Osei Yaw, students accepted into the STEM school have come from all across the nation, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, and other regions.

The Science Lab. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The education ministry is optimistic that focusing on STEM would help close the development gap between Ghana and other first-world nations since the school will produce people who will be well-positioned to have a genuine impact by addressing social issues.

The school block. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone. Source: UGC

Source: Twitter

The headmistress of the school, Mary Donkor, said:

We have now begun to train leaders in engineering, aviation, medicine, and other fields. Only this is beneficial for the country. We guarantee that we'll be among the finest in this country.

Residents of Tse Addo Cry Out as Community Floods After Heavy Downpour of Rain

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how residents of Tse Addo were crying for help when their community got flooded after heavy rainfall. On July 5, 2022, a torrential rain shower caused flooding in several Accra neighbourhoods, including Tse Addo, Weija, Adabraka, and others.

Residents of the Tse Addo village used social media to post footage of how the floods damaged their lives and property.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh