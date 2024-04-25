Ohemaa Woyeje is in court with her former employer, Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), over her resignation from the company

MGL sued Ohemaa Woyeje just after she left Adom FM, the groups flagship Akan station, five years

Now with Angel FM, the presenter is frustrated by the court case and has lamented in an online post

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has expressed frustration over her ongoing legal battle with her former employer, Multimedia Group Limited.

Ohemaa Woyeje has been battling Multimedia in court for five years because she left the media organization.

In a recent statement, Woyeje lamented that the company she voluntarily left in 2019 is still pursuing legal action against her, questioning the rationale behind such a move.

Ohemaa Woyeje left Adom FM five years ago Photo source: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Woyeje's resignation from Adom FM

Ohemaa Woyeje resigned from her role as the host of Adom FM's mid-morning show, Work and Happiness, after nearly six years with the company.

The bubbly presenter tendered her resignation on January 30, 2019, citing a breach of contract and dissatisfaction with her working conditions as the primary reasons for her departure.

"My contract of employment at Multimedia is as a presenter, and per my job description, I'm to host, entertain and engage listeners with music and delivery," Woyeje explained. "But they breached the contract by assigning me new roles that have nothing to do with presenting, such as field jobs and production work," she said.

Following her resignation, she joined Angel FM in Accra, hosting the station's mid-morning show, Y'adwuma Ni.

While she blamed her employers for her resignation, the decision-makers at Multimedia Group Limited, owners of Adom FM, did not see this the same way. They dragged her to court.

Ohemaa Woyeje laments over dragging case

In her latest Instagram post, Ohemaa Woyeje questioned the motive behind the court case while describing her time at Adom FM as the worst in her media career.

"Adom fm Multimedia V Ohemaawoyeje 5 years and still counting in COURT My worse encounter in the media field (Adom Fm MGL). You don’t want me! I left! You sue me for leaving!"

Ohemaa Woyeje flaunts her house and cars

Meanwhile, Ohemaa Woyeje recently gave her online followers a peek into her home in a new video.

The video showed some cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW with customised number plates.

Sharing the video, Ohemaa Woyeje sought her fans' opinions on customised plates, and they responded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh