Ghanaians can rent residential properties and eventually become homeowners through a government-backed housing programme

The National Homeownership Fund's Rent-to-Own Scheme targets low- and middle-income earners who cannot afford to purchase houses outright

More than 200 workers had benefited from the initiative by the end of 2024, with officials announcing plans to expand access

Many Ghanaians who spend years paying rent without owning a house may not know that a government-backed programme offers an opportunity to eventually become homeowners.

A government-backed scheme allows Ghanaians to rent houses and later buy them. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The National Homeownership Fund (NHF) operates a Rent-to-Own Scheme that allows qualified individuals to occupy residential properties while making monthly payments towards potential ownership.

Unlike conventional house purchases, which often require substantial upfront payments, the arrangement offers an alternative for workers who cannot immediately afford a mortgage or the full price of a property.

Under the programme, beneficiaries rent approved residential units with the option to purchase them after an agreed period.

The scheme particularly targets low- and middle-income earners, including workers who struggle to qualify for conventional housing loans.

How the rent-to-own programme works

The initiative operates through Affordable Housing Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which finance residential properties for eligible beneficiaries.

According to the NHF, the arrangement reduces the need for large upfront payments while providing a pathway towards homeownership.

The Fund has already supported housing developments in different locations.

These include 40 two- and three-bedroom houses at Tema Community 26, targeted at teachers, nurses and other public-sector workers.

Two-bedroom houses at Adom City have also been made available under mortgage and rent-to-own arrangements.

According to an NHF policy review, more than 200 workers had benefited from the Rent-to-Own Scheme by the end of 2024.

Speaking at the National Conference on Housing Finance in Accra on October 7, 2026, NHF Chief Executive Officer Prosper Hoetu explained that conventional mortgages were not suitable for every Ghanaian.

He said the Fund was developing different financing arrangements to accommodate workers, young people and individuals in the informal sector.

How Ghanaians can apply

Interested individuals can visit the National Homeownership Fund's official website, www.nhf.gov.gh, to explore the available housing programmes.

The Fund outlines the following general steps for prospective homeowners:

Check eligibility under the programme. Enquire about available rent-to-own properties. Attend a homebuyer education seminar where applicable. Apply for housing support and undergo an affordability assessment. Select an approved property and agree on the payment conditions.

Applicants should contact the Fund to confirm current vacancies, required documents and repayment terms before committing money.

Importantly, occupying a house under the scheme does not automatically transfer ownership.

Beneficiaries must satisfy the purchase conditions outlined in their agreements before becoming homeowners.

Banks that give out house loans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several banks in Ghana provide mortgages to help qualified customers purchase, build, complete or renovate houses.

Applicants generally need a stable income, good property documents and the ability to make monthly repayments.

Comparing interest rates, deposits, fees, and repayment periods is important before choosing a home loan

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Source: YEN.com.gh