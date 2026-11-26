The US Customs and Border Protection issued a practical eight-step checklist on November 13, 2026, targeting international travellers heading to the United States

The guidance covers everything from passport validity and trusted traveller programmes to rules on declaring goods and reporting suspicious activity at ports of entry

Travellers who fail to declare agricultural items, overseas purchases, or currency of $10,000 or more risk penalties, seizure, or delays at the border

The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has published an eight-point entry checklist for international travellers, including those from Kenya and other African countries, ahead of the 2026 holiday travel season.

The guidance was issued on 13 November 2026 and applies to all individuals entering the United States from abroad.

US CBP’s 2026 entry checklist outlines passport, declaration and currency rules for international travellers. Image credit: Anadolu, MediaNews Group/Group

Source: Getty Images

The CBP said its officers and agriculture specialists work year-round to facilitate lawful travel and trade while protecting the country from prohibited goods, pests, and diseases. During peak periods, the agency urged travellers to review entry requirements well in advance and to allow extra time at airports and land crossings.

What the CBP checklist requires

The first step asks travellers to confirm that all travel documents, including passports and visas, are valid before departure.

Those entering under the Visa Waiver Programme must hold an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). CBP has previously advised that passports remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended period of stay, unless a bilateral agreement exempts the traveller's country.

Second, the agency encourages eligible travellers to use tools such as Mobile Passport Control, the CBP Border Wait Times app, and Ready Lanes to reduce processing time at entry points.

Third, qualified low-risk travellers may apply for expedited clearance through programmes including Global Entry, NEXUS, or SENTRI. Each requires an application, background check, a non-refundable fee, and in some cases an in-person interview. Membership does not exempt travellers from inspection.

The fourth requirement states that all items obtained abroad must be declared upon arrival. This covers gifts, purchases, food, plants, seeds, soil, biological materials, insects, animal products, alcohol, and tobacco. The CBP clarified that declaring an item does not automatically result in confiscation or duty, but failure to declare can lead to fines, delays, or seizure of goods.

Fifth, any currency or monetary instruments worth $10,000 or more must be reported to CBP when crossing the US border in either direction.

This is a requirement under federal law, and non-compliance may result in penalties and seizure of funds. Sixth, travellers should be familiar with restrictions on alcohol, tobacco, and prescription medications. Medications must be carried in their original containers and in quantities sufficient only for the duration of the trip.

Declaring goods and reporting suspicious activity

The seventh point requires travellers to provide accurate information about their journey, purchases, and belongings during inspection. The eighth and final item asks travellers to report any suspicious activity at ports of entry to CBP officers, transport security personnel, or local law enforcement.

The CBP stressed that declaring all goods helps its officers make sound inspection decisions and safeguards US agriculture from harmful pests and diseases. The agency directed travellers seeking further information to its "Know Before You Visit" and "Know Before You Go" webpages for comprehensive guidance before their trip.

US offers 3-year TN work visas to citizens of Mexico and Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had extended three-year work visa eligibility to citizens of Mexico and Canada under the Trade NAFTA (TN) visa programme.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and established the TN visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh