Abu Dhabi Launches Website for Foreigners Applying for Green Visas

Abu Dhabi's official government portal now lists a dedicated page for foreigners seeking to apply for the Green Visa as investors or business partners

The Abu Dhabi Green Visa application is processed through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security website

The Abu Dhabi government also lists the Golden Visa and a Non-Work Visa as additional long-term residency options for eligible foreigners

Abu Dhabi has launched a dedicated webpage to guide foreign nationals through the process of applying for the Green Visa, with the page specifically targeting investors and business partners pursuing long-term residency in the emirate.

The page is hosted on the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's ADDED platform and directs all applicants to submit their applications through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, with the authority's official portal serving as the gateway to begin the process.

Abu Dhabi’s Green Visa page guides investors and business partners on eligibility. Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi's Green Visa explained

The Green Visa is one of three long-term residency categories featured on the Abu Dhabi government's portal. It is designed for foreign nationals entering the UAE specifically as investors or business partners who intend to establish or grow a commercial presence in the emirate.

The other two options are the Golden Visa, which provides a ten-year residency permit available to investors, talented individuals, and innovators, and a Non-Work Visa intended for remote workers, retirees, and those seeking extended stays that fall outside formal employment arrangements.

The Green Visa therefore occupies a distinct space between those two categories, catering to a segment of foreign nationals whose residency ambitions are tied to commercial activity rather than employment or exceptional talent.

How to apply and who to contact

Foreign nationals with questions about eligibility or the application process can reach Abu Dhabi authorities through several channels. The government also operates the TAMM platform for those who prefer to access public services digitally.

The move to consolidate this guidance on a single, accessible page reflects the emirate's broader effort to streamline information for prospective long-term residents and reduce friction in the application process.

Dubai names foreigner categories eligible for Blue Visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dubai government had introduced a new long-term residency option called the Blue Visa.

This is a 10-year permit focused on individuals who have made meaningful contributions to environmental protection, either within the UAE or internationally.

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Source: YEN.com.gh