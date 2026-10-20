Ghanaians with GH¢200,000 could potentially build a modest one-bedroom house with basic finishes in 2026

A simple chamber and hall self-contained design offers a more realistic option than a larger family home

Construction costs depend on the location, building materials, labour charges and finishing requirements

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Building a house remains a major financial commitment for many Ghanaians, particularly those hoping to become homeowners without taking large loans.

How Ghanaians can build a house with GH¢200,000 in 2026: What to know. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

For individuals who have saved GH¢200,000, one important question is whether the amount can construct a decent house in Ghana in 2026.

The answer is yes, although the money may only be sufficient for a modest property with basic finishing, assuming the homeowner already owns suitable land.

According to 2026 residential construction estimates published by Cornerstone Build, a basic one-bedroom bungalow measuring approximately 45 to 60 square metres could cost between GH¢144,000 and GH¢270,000.

This means GH¢200,000 falls within the estimated construction range for a compact one-bedroom property.

Such a house could include a bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and bathroom.

However, constructing a standard two-bedroom or three-bedroom house and completing every section within the same budget would be considerably more difficult.

Estimated GH¢200,000 construction budget

The following table illustrates how GH¢200,000 could be allocated towards a small one-bedroom house.

Construction stage Estimated budget Building plans, permits and site preparation GH¢10,000 Foundation and floor slab GH¢35,000 Blockwork and structural work GH¢37,000 Roofing GH¢27,000 Doors and windows GH¢16,000 Plumbing and sanitation allowance GH¢20,000 Electrical installation GH¢12,000 Basic interior finishing and kitchen GH¢26,000 Contingency GH¢17,000 Total GH¢200,000

The figures are illustrative budget allocations, not confirmed supplier quotations or a professional bill of quantities.

The budget assumes a straightforward building design, ordinary ground conditions and affordable locally available materials.

It excludes land acquisition, fencing, extensive landscaping and major utility connections. A costly septic system or difficult soil conditions could also push expenses beyond GH¢200,000.

How Ghanaians can reduce building costs

Homeowners hoping to stay within this budget should consider simple architectural designs that require fewer building materials.

Avoiding complicated roofing structures, expensive tiles, elaborate ceilings and imported fittings could help reduce construction expenses.

Purchasing materials from reliable suppliers and obtaining several contractor quotations may also make a difference.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, building cost inflation reached 4.6% in August 2026, highlighting the importance of preparing for price changes.

Ultimately, GH¢200,000 offers a possible starting budget for a compact, basic home in Ghana. However, prospective builders should obtain an approved building plan and a detailed cost estimate from a qualified quantity surveyor before commencing construction.

Banks that give out house loans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several banks in Ghana provide mortgages to help qualified customers purchase, build, complete or renovate houses.

Applicants generally need a stable income, good property documents and the ability to make monthly repayments.

Comparing interest rates, deposits, fees, and repayment periods is important before choosing a home loan

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Source: YEN.com.gh