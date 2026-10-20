Building a modest chamber and hall self-contained house in Ghana could cost approximately GH¢180,000 to GH¢300,000 in 2026

The estimated budget covers foundation work, blocks, roofing, electrical installation, plumbing and basic finishing

Land acquisition, fencing and major utility connections are not included in the estimated construction budget

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Building a chamber and hall house has become an option for Ghanaians who want to own a home without spending heavily on a two-bedroom or three-bedroom property.

Chamber and hall house in Ghana: Estimated cost from foundation to finishing. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The relatively small house, which typically consists of one bedroom and a living room, can provide comfortable accommodation for individuals, couples and small families.

For a self-contained design, homeowners can include a kitchen, toilet, bathroom and a small entrance area.

However, the cost of constructing such a property in Ghana in 2026 depends on its size, location, building materials and finishing requirements.

Cost of building a chamber and hall house in Ghana

A modest chamber and hall self-contained house covering approximately 45 to 55 square metres could require an estimated GH¢180,000 to GH¢300,000 to complete in 2026, depending on the specifications.

The estimate is broadly consistent with construction company Cornerstone Build's 2026 pricing, which places basic one-bedroom bungalows measuring 45 to 60 square metres at approximately GH¢144,000 to GH¢270,000.

The company's estimates for similar properties with standard finishes range from GH¢189,000 to GH¢330,000.

For homeowners planning a modest development, the following illustrative budget shows how construction expenses could be distributed.

Construction stage Estimated cost Building plans, permits and site preparation GH¢12,000–GH¢20,000 Foundation and ground-floor construction GH¢30,000–GH¢45,000 Blockwork, columns and lintels GH¢35,000–GH¢50,000 Roofing materials and installation GH¢20,000–GH¢32,000 Doors and windows GH¢12,000–GH¢20,000 Electrical wiring and fittings GH¢8,000–GH¢13,000 Plumbing and bathroom fittings GH¢12,000–GH¢20,000 Septic tank and soakaway system GH¢12,000–GH¢22,000 Plastering, flooring, ceiling, painting and basic kitchen finishes GH¢22,000–GH¢45,000 Contingency allowance GH¢17,000–GH¢33,000 Total estimated budget GH¢180,000–GH¢300,000

Note: These are illustrative planning estimates developed from 2026 Ghanaian construction benchmarks, rather than quotations for a particular building. They assume a compact single-storey design, ordinary ground conditions and basic to modest-standard finishes. Labour and materials are included in the relevant stages.

Foundation, blocks and roofing expenses

The foundation is one of the most important stages of construction because it supports the building's entire structure.

Depending on the soil conditions and foundation design, the work could account for approximately GH¢30,000 to GH¢45,000 of the illustrative budget.

Constructing the walls, columns and lintels could require an additional GH¢35,000 to GH¢50,000.

Roofing may cost between GH¢20,000 and GH¢32,000, depending on the design, roofing sheets, framework and labour charges.

Combined, these three construction stages could account for approximately GH¢85,000 to GH¢127,000 before the building is finished.

However, this amount does not cover architectural drawings, site preparation, doors, windows or the installations required to make the house habitable.

Building material prices in Ghana in 2026

Building material prices remain an important factor affecting construction budgets across the country.

According to the Channel One Market Price Barometer published on October 1, 2026, the average price of 32.5R cement increased from GH¢98 to GH¢100 per bag in September.

The price of 42.5R cement also increased from GH¢109 to GH¢117, while iron rods rose to GH¢7,500 per tonne.

These prices illustrate why homeowners should obtain updated quotations before purchasing materials in large quantities.

How to reduce construction expenses

Ghanaians working with limited budgets can consider straightforward rectangular house designs that avoid complicated roofing systems and excessive decorative features.

Using locally available materials, comparing suppliers and choosing affordable but appropriate finishing products could also help control expenditure.

Homeowners may spread construction across several phases, beginning with the approved foundation and structural work before proceeding to roofing and finishing.

However, essential work involving structural stability, electrical safety, waterproofing and sanitation should not be compromised to reduce costs.

Before construction begins, property owners should obtain the necessary approvals from their Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly and consult qualified building professionals.

The estimated GH¢180,000 to GH¢300,000 budget also excludes land purchase, perimeter fencing, major water and electricity connections, and unusual site conditions.

Ultimately, a chamber and hall house can be a smaller alternative to a larger family home, but prospective builders should obtain a project-specific bill of quantities from a qualified quantity surveyor to establish a more reliable budget.

How to build a house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses.

Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction.

A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh