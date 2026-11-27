Afro-Arab Properties has unveiled Cephas Court, a new residential housing development located at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region

The real estate company has announced that individuals who purchase houses at the development will receive free electric vehicles

Prospective homeowners can also take advantage of a five-year interest-free payment plan introduced by the company

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Ghanaian real estate company Afro-Arab Properties has introduced a new housing development that offers prospective homeowners an opportunity to acquire a house and an electric vehicle under one package.

How to secure a house through Afro-Arab Properties' flexible payment plan. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The development, named Cephas Court, is located at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region and forms part of the company's ambitious plan to deliver 200,000 housing units across Ghana.

The architectural designs of the development feature modern two-storey residential buildings, dedicated parking spaces, landscaped surroundings and a gated entrance.

Afro-Arab Properties offers free electric cars

Speaking at the unveiling of the housing project, the founder and president of Afro-Arab Properties, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, announced that individuals who purchase houses at Cephas Court would receive free electric vehicles.

According to him, the initiative is designed to provide additional value to homeowners while addressing their housing and transportation needs.

He indicated that the company would continue introducing innovative housing solutions to make homeownership more accessible to Ghanaians.

Cephas Court introduces five-year payment plan

Aside from the free electric vehicles, prospective homeowners can spread the cost of purchasing their houses over five years without paying interest.

The payment arrangement provides an alternative for individuals who may struggle to raise the full purchase price upfront or secure conventional mortgage financing.

The development forms part of Afro-Arab Properties' broader strategy to make homeownership more accessible through flexible payment arrangements.

However, the announcement did not specify the prices of the houses, the required initial deposit or the models of electric vehicles customers would receive.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Afro-Arab Properties directly for the full pricing details and terms of the offer.

Disclaimer: YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with Afro-Arab Properties. Prospective buyers are advised to independently verify all purchase terms before making financial commitments.

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana.

Without proper help, interested parties will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments which don't meet their expectations.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and find good properties by considering some crucial factors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh