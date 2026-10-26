Villaggio Vista, located in Accra, was developed by Trasacco Estates Development Company, associated with Italian businessman Baron Ernesto Taricone

The luxury residential complex reportedly cost £80 million, with its tallest tower reaching approximately 93 metres

Villaggio once held the record for Ghana's tallest building before newer developments emerged in the capital

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Villaggio Vista, one of Ghana's most iconic residential developments, has remained a prominent feature of Accra's skyline for years, thanks to its colourful architecture and towering structures.

The story behind Ghana's famous Villaggio towers, their owner, height and construction cost. Image credit: Location_Ghana

Source: UGC

Located near the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, the luxury apartment complex was once home to Ghana's tallest building, with its highest tower reaching approximately 93 metres.

Beyond its striking appearance, the development has an interesting history involving an Italian businessman, a multimillion-pound investment and a record that placed it among the country's most remarkable buildings.

Who is the businessman behind Villaggio?

Trasacco Estates Development Company Limited, a company associated with the Trasacco Group, developed Villaggio Vista. The group was founded by Italian businessman Baron Ernesto Taricone.

Taricone, who established himself in Ghana decades ago, built a business empire with interests in real estate, construction and other sectors.

His company is also associated with Trasacco Valley, one of Accra's well-known luxury residential estates.

However, while Taricone is the businessman behind the group that developed Villaggio, he is not necessarily the personal owner of every apartment in the complex.

Villaggio's height and history as Ghana's tallest building

Villaggio Vista made history when its Alto tower became Ghana's tallest building during its construction.

In March 2014, the Daily Graphic reported that Alto had reached 24 storeys, overtaking Azure, another tower within the Villaggio development, which had previously held the record.

Alto eventually rose to approximately 93 metres, with several property references describing it as a 27-storey building.

The project's architectural documentation, however, describes the development as reaching 30 storeys.

For several years, Villaggio remained a major reference point in discussions about Ghana's tallest buildings.

Its position has since been challenged by newer developments, including the Bank of Ghana's headquarters, which stands approximately 100 metres tall.

Nevertheless, Villaggio remains among Ghana's most recognisable high-rise residential developments.

How much did Villaggio cost to build?

According to information published by British architectural firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, the Villaggio Vista project had a reported development cost of approximately £80 million.

The complex was developed in phases, with construction milestones spanning 2011 to 2016.

One of its most distinctive features is the colourful exterior inspired by Ghana's traditional Kente cloth.

The development also features luxury residential apartments, swimming pools, fitness facilities, parking spaces and other amenities.

Who owns the apartments at Villaggio?

Although Trasacco Estates Development Company was responsible for the development, Villaggio is not simply a private residence belonging to one businessman.

The complex contains apartments that can be purchased and owned separately by individuals and property investors.

This means ownership of the residential units may be distributed among several people rather than concentrated in the hands of the developer.

The identities of all current apartment owners have not been publicly established.

Today, Villaggio Vista continues to stand as an important landmark in Accra, reflecting Ghana's growth in luxury residential property development and modern high-rise architecture.

History behind the abandoned building in Labadi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that La Beach Towers was designed as a luxury residential development, with three tall towers overlooking the ocean in Accra.

The project has been linked to Cypress Investments Limited and the late Abuakwa North MP, J.B. Danquah-Adu.

Years after its planned completion, the unfinished building has attracted scrutiny, with the Engineering Council announcing an assessment.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh