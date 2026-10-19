Linda Yaa Ampah earned recognition as the longest-serving judge in Ghana's Most Beautiful history during the pageant's 20th anniversary celebrations in October 2026

Ampah founded KAD Manufacturing Ltd, a garment company in Accra that employed about 400 people, over 90 per cent of them women

Beyond fashion and television, Ampah authored an autobiography titled Pieces of the Portrait, which she launched in June 2019

Linda Yaa Ampah, a Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and television personality, has carved out a legacy that stretches well beyond the judging panel of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), earning recognition as the longest-serving judge in the competition's history.

Meet Ghana's Most Beautiful longest-serving judge and fashion CEO, Linda Ampah. Image credit: Linda Ampah

Source: Facebook

Her milestone was formally acknowledged during GMB's 20th anniversary celebrations in October 2026, a moment that underscored a journey built on decades of work in fashion, manufacturing and women's empowerment.

Linda Ampah's journey in the fashion industry

Linda Ampah is the founder and chief executive officer of KAD Manufacturing Ltd, a garment manufacturing company based in Accra, and also heads Cadling Fashions, which produces clothing for men, women and children.

In 2012, she scaled her operations from smaller, custom-made orders into large-scale production, eventually manufacturing clothing for international brands including Anthropologie and Brooklyn Industries, according to Stanford Graduate School of Business.

KAD Manufacturing produces garments for both local and international markets, covering uniforms, workwear and fashion lines.

Linda Ampah's employs and empowers women

One of Ampah's most celebrated contributions is the employment her business generates.

The International Labour Organisation reported that KAD Manufacturing employed around 400 people, with more than 90 per cent of that workforce made up of women.

Her company has also extended practical sewing training to vulnerable women, helping them gain financial independence.

Both the International Labour Organisation and Stanford Graduate School of Business have spotlighted her approach to blending entrepreneurship with women's empowerment.

Linda Ampah as an author

In June 2019, Ampah launched her autobiography, 'Pieces of the Portrait', a 13-chapter account of her personal experiences, the hurdles she overcame growing up, and her path to building a business.

The book also opened wider conversations around childhood abuse and resilience.

Linda Ampah as GMB Judge

Linda Ampah had already served 13 years as a GMB judge, a tenure that has since grown further.

During the pageant's 20th anniversary, contestants visited her KAD Manufacturing facility to gain firsthand exposure to garment production, entrepreneurship and career development.

Ampah's influence across fashion, business, literature and television positions her as one of Ghana's most enduring figures in the creative and manufacturing space.

Watch a YouTube video up close with Linda Ampah below.

List of awards won by Nana Konadu GMB

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Konadu’s awards before she won Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2026, including Most Eloquent, Best Model of the Night and Star Performer of the Week.

Her string of wins set the stage for the Bono Region representative to claim the ultimate crown, a GH¢200,000 cash prize and an MG ZS Deluxe Edition car.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh