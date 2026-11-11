Tatjana Smith's approval to represent the Netherlands has brought sporting nationality rules into focus

World Aquatics requires athletes to satisfy four key conditions before switching allegiance, including a one-year waiting period

The IOC operates a separate set of rules for Olympic competition, with a standard three-year waiting period

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith's decision to compete for the Netherlands has drawn attention to the processes governing how athletes change their sporting nationality.

The 29-year-old, who holds dual South African and Dutch citizenship, received World Aquatics approval to switch allegiance after representing South Africa at the highest level.

According to Briefly.co.za, Smith claimed gold and silver medals at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games before initiating the change.

South Africa's most decorated Olympian Tatjana Smith confirms her switch to the Netherlands. Photo by Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

World Aquatics eligibility rules

Under World Aquatics regulations, four conditions must be satisfied before a swimmer can represent a new country.

First, the athlete must hold citizenship of that nation, whether acquired by birth or naturalisation.

Second, a mandatory 12-month waiting period applies after their final international appearance for the former country, during which they cannot compete internationally for any nation.

Watch Smith's confirmation of her nationality switch, as shared on X:

Third, the athlete must demonstrate a genuine connection to the new country, either through continuous residence of at least 12 months or by proving an established link to it.

Finally, both the athlete and the incoming national federation must submit the required documentation to World Aquatics and receive formal approval before the switch can take effect.

Crucially, World Aquatics only allows this process once in an athlete's career.

IOC Rules for Olympic competition

The International Olympic Committee operates a distinct framework for athletes wishing to compete at the Olympic Games under a different flag.

Any athlete who has previously represented a nation at the Olympics, at continental or regional games, or at recognised world championships must ordinarily wait three years from their most recent appearance before becoming eligible to compete for another country at the Games.

That waiting period is not fixed, however. It can be shortened or waived entirely if both national Olympic committees involved and the relevant international sports federation reach an agreement, subject to sign-off from the IOC Executive Board.

Athletes must also hold the nationality of the country whose Olympic committee enters them for the Games.

Smith's case illustrates that switching sporting allegiance is achievable, but athletes must fully satisfy the requirements of whichever governing bodies oversee their sport before they can pull on another country's kit.

Ignisious Gaisah's Ghanaian example

Gaisah, who won silver for Ghana at the 2005 World Championships and gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, acquired Dutch citizenship on June 12, 2013.

The former long jumper received clearance to represent the Netherlands from July 26 that year.

He subsequently won silver at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow with a jump of 8.29 metres.

His case illustrates how an athlete can change allegiance and continue competing at the highest level, although Olympic eligibility remains subject to separate IOC rules.

Ghanaian footballer switches nationality

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Accra-born midfielder Samuel Gidi had earned a call-up to Slovakia’s Under-21 national team in 2025.

The youngster recently completed a nationality switch, making him eligible to represent the European country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh