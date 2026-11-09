The UK Home Office unveiled sweeping immigration changes on November 2, 2026, scrapping the near-automatic five-year route to permanent residency

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told Parliament that settled status would no longer be granted almost automatically under the new contribution-based model

Eight categories of migrants, including high earners and NHS workers, are exempt from the decade-long wait under the new rules

The UK Home Office announced a major overhaul of its immigration settlement rules on November 2, 2026, fundamentally changing how long most migrants must live in Britain before qualifying for permanent residency.

UK Names 8 Categories of Foreigners Who Will Not Wait 10 Years For Permanent Residency

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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood addressed Parliament directly, describing settled status as "one of the most valuable rights this country can offer," one that would no longer be granted "almost automatically." Under the new framework, the default waiting period rises from five years to ten, affecting an estimated 500,000 people who would otherwise have qualified under the old rules.

Who Qualifies for a Shorter Wait

Despite the new ten-year default, eight groups retain faster pathways to settlement. The highest earners can apply after just three years. Migrants earning above £50,271 annually, as well as certain public service workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers, may settle after five years. Care workers who honoured their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year are also eligible for the five-year route, an inclusion the government tied to the sector's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it acknowledged the visa route had faced exploitation. Under the current administration, 1,800 employers lost their right to sponsor overseas workers.

Refugees on Home Office-approved pathways may also settle after five years. Family members of British citizens, Hong Kong British Nationals (Overseas), and members of the armed forces will all retain their existing settlement timelines.

4 Conditions All Applicants Must Satisfy

Regardless of which timeline applies, every applicant must meet four mandatory requirements: a clean criminal record, English proficiency at A-Level standard, no outstanding debt to the taxpayer, and a consistent record of National Insurance contributions.

Those who breach immigration rules face a minimum 20-year wait, while migrants who entered Britain through illegal means, including small boat crossings, could face a wait of up to 30 years.

Migrants who do not qualify for the five-year pathway will be offered a new five-year visa and become eligible to apply for settlement only after completing it.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham framed the proposals as a reward for those "who play by the rules," arguing the system should be built on "control, contribution" and fairness. He attributed the need for reform to the previous government having "lost control of immigration" in the aftermath of Brexit.

The Home Office confirmed that no one who already holds settled status will have it revoked under the revised rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh