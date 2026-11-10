South Korea published its minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship through naturalisation in 2026

The government's EasyLaw portal outlines the age rule alongside a broader set of eligibility criteria for applicants

South Korea operates multiple naturalisation pathways, but the age threshold applies as a baseline condition across all categories

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South Korea has officially confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 19 years old before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation, establishing a clear age baseline for anyone hoping to become a South Korean citizen.

South Korea sets a minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship. Photo credit: Littlecomo, Pool

Source: Getty Images

The rule appears on EasyLaw, South Korea's official legal information portal, which translates government regulations into accessible language for the public. According to the platform's published guidance for 2026, an applicant must qualify as an adult under South Korean law, and the country defines adulthood as 19 years or above.

South Korea's Age Rule for Citizenship Applicants

The minimum age condition means that no foreign national under 19 can begin a naturalisation application, regardless of how long they have lived in South Korea or whether they meet other eligibility requirements. The age floor is a threshold that must be met before any other criteria are considered.

EasyLaw serves as the primary channel through which South Korea communicates these requirements to prospective applicants, making the country's legal standards easier to understand for those unfamiliar with formal legislative language.

What Foreigners Seeking South Korean Citizenship Should Know

South Korea does not operate a single naturalisation route. The country offers several pathways depending on an applicant's circumstances. General naturalisation is available to most qualifying foreigners, while a simplified route exists for individuals of Korean heritage or spouses of South Korean nationals. A separate special naturalisation category caters to those who have made notable contributions to the country.

Despite these different pathways, the age requirement of 19 applies uniformly as a foundational condition across all of them. Meeting the age threshold does not guarantee approval, but falling below it makes an application ineligible at the outset.

South Korea has been actively refining its immigration and visa policies in recent years. The country previously reduced visa slots for two groups of foreign workers, and separately considered waiving proof-of-funds requirements for international students, signalling an ongoing effort to manage and adjust how it welcomes foreigners into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh