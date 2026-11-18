Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather touched down in Accra after a stop in Nigeria, where he launched a youth boxing initiative in Abuja

Businessman Cheddar received Mayweather in Ghana as the two discussed plans for a major boxing event in the country

Mayweather's visit is powered by Legacy Rise Sports ahead of an exhibition bout in Bangkok in December 2026

Floyd Mayweather has arrived in Ghana, declaring the country to be his home, as he was welcomed by prominent Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar.

Floyd Mayweather declares Ghana as his home after touching down in Accra on November 18, 2026. Photo credit: Candice Ward/Getty and @cdrafrica/X.

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather's first statement after landing in Ghana

The 49-year-old American boxing legend flew into Accra after a prior stop in Nigeria, where he launched a boxing development initiative aimed at young fighters in Abuja.

Footage shared by CDR Africa captured Mayweather descending the aircraft stairs under tight security before making his feelings known.

"I'm home. I'm home. There's no place like home," he said.

Watch the moment Mayweather declared Ghana as his home, as shared on X:

According to GH Hyper, the visit is being facilitated by Legacy Rise Sports, the organisation led by CEO Sharaf Mahama, which is working with Mayweather on upcoming projects across the continent.

Mayweather and Cheddar discuss Ghana boxing event

Separate footage showed Mayweather meeting Cheddar in a lounge setting, where the two held discussions about staging a large-scale boxing event in Ghana.

The former world champion was upbeat about the prospect, saying simply, "We're going to make it happen."

He also addressed his collaboration with Sharaf Mahama's organisation directly, stating:

"Looking forward to working with Sharaf Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports for my boxing event I'm planning to host in Ghana soon."

Watch the moment Mayweather declared intentions to work with Sharaf, as shared on Instagram:

The proposed Ghana event forms part of a broader run of activity for Mayweather heading into 2027.

He is scheduled to face Australian fighter Matt Floyd in an exhibition bout in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, a contest that is widely seen as preparation for a proposed showdown against American boxer Ryan Garcia the following year.

Inside Mayweather's unbeaten legacy

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect record of 50 wins, 27 of which came by way of knockout, according to BoxRec.

His career included landmark victories over Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya, a run of results that cemented his reputation as one of the most accomplished fighters the sport has produced.

His arrival in Ghana continues a pattern of high-profile engagement with the African continent, with Legacy Rise Sports emerging as the vehicle driving his presence in the region.

Anthony Joshua lands in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a similar visit to Ghana by two-time unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

He arrived at Accra International Airport on Friday, June 13, 2025, where he was welcomed with traditional drumming, dancing and celebrations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh