Cheddar disclosed the cultural reason behind bringing Floyd Mayweather to Ghana, linking the boxing legend to the Asante Kingdom

The businessman told Mayweather that his love for gold and diamonds meant he was Asante

Meanwhile, Mayweather has hinted at plans for a major boxing event in Ghana, saying he and Cheddar were working to make it happen

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Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has disclosed a surprising cultural reason behind his decision to bring undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana.

Cheddar explains why he brought Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Ghana. Photo credit: @OsagyefoNKB/X and Prince Williams/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Why Cheddar brought Mayweather to Ghana

During a meeting with the former world champion, Cheddar explained that Mayweather's flamboyant jewellery immediately reminded him of the Asante Kingdom's deep-rooted connection to gold, prompting him to draw a link between the boxer and one of Ghana's most powerful traditional kingdoms.

"I had to bring him back home because I told him the way he wears his gold and diamonds. That means he's Asante, and he didn't even know he was until he saw the picture of the king [Otumfuo Osei Tutu II]. He's like, 'Where he at?' We have to go find him. So we're going to go see him [Otumfuo]," Cheddar said.

The businessman indicated that showing Mayweather a photograph of the Asantehene sparked an immediate desire in the boxer to meet the traditional ruler in person.

Watch Cheddar's explanation on Mayweather's visit to Ghana, as shared on X:

Is Floyd Mayweather an Asante?

It is worth noting that Cheddar's remarks about Mayweather's Asante heritage appeared to be a playful, light-hearted claim rather than a confirmed account of the boxer's ancestry.

According to the Manhyia Palace Museum, gold carries immense historical weight in Asante culture.

The kingdom, established in the late 17th century, built much of its prestige and power around the precious metal, and its legendary Golden Stool remains the foremost symbol of Asante unity and authority.

Mayweather hints at major boxing event in Ghana

Beyond the cultural conversation, Mayweather's visit could also lay the groundwork for a landmark sporting event on Ghanaian soil.

Speaking alongside Cheddar, the 49-year-old boxer suggested the two were exploring the possibility of staging a major fight in the country.

"We're thinking about doing a huge match out here in Ghana. You know, my brother right here, he's going to put the stamp on it, and we're going to make it happen," Mayweather said.

According to ESPN, Mayweather retired from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, including 27 knockouts, having defeated global stars such as Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather declares Ghana his home after arrival

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Floyd Mayweather had arrived in Ghana, where he was welcomed by businessman Cheddar.

Footage shared by CDR Africa showed the former world champion arriving under tight security before declaring, “I'm home. There's no place like home.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh