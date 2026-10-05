The Ghana Football Association has accepted full blame for the Black Stars' opening two losses in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana sacked head coach Carlos Queiroz following defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia, leaving the team at the bottom of Group C

A five-member committee has been set up to find a new coach, with its report due to the Sports Ministry by October 9

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken full accountability for the Black Stars' dismal start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign, acknowledging the frustration of Ghanaians following back-to-back defeats that left the team rooted to the bottom of Group C without a single point.

The Ghana Football Association has made an honest admission over the Black Stars’ poor AFCON 2027 qualifying start. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @kurtokraku/X.

Source: Twitter

GFA takes blame for AFCONQ poor start

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum addressed the public backlash directly, telling Kessben FM that the association had no defence to offer.

"It is normal for the Ghana Football Association to be blamed for the Black Stars' poor start to the AFCON qualifiers," Twum said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

"No one can blame GPRTU for the team's poor start. The GFA fully accepts the anger of Ghanaians, and I also admit that we are not in normal times. But the leadership takes full responsibility for the current state of affairs. We cannot do everything alone because we will need the support of all stakeholders."

Ghana's campaign opened with a 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast before a more alarming collapse followed.

The Black Stars led 2-0 against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium but conceded four times in the second half to lose 4-2, a result that significantly damaged their qualification hopes.

Ghana in hunt for Carlos Queiroz's replacement

In the wake of the two defeats, the GFA and head coach Carlos Queiroz parted ways by mutual consent, with the separation confirmed on Thursday, October 1.

A five-member committee has since been constituted to oversee the recruitment of a replacement. The committee is expected to present its findings to the Sports Ministry by Friday, October 9.

Ghana's next opportunity to salvage their qualifying bid comes in October, when the Black Stars face Somalia in a double-header, with both fixtures scheduled to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Ghana are aiming to return to the continental tournament after missing out on the 2025 edition in Morocco.

Black Stars still have AFCON qualification hope

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana can still qualify for the 2027 AFCON despite suffering back-to-back defeats in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars have four matches remaining and can collect a maximum of 12 points to revive their qualification hopes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh