The Ghana Football Association and Ministry of Sports have formed a five-member Search Committee to find a new Black Stars head coach

Former GFA Vice-President Fred Pappoe will chair the committee, which includes former captain Stephen Appiah and Anthony Baffoe

The committee was constituted following the departure of Carlos Queiroz after Ghana's poor start to their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have jointly constituted a five-member Search Committee to identify a new head coach for the Black Stars, following the exit of Carlos Queiroz.

The committee was put in place after GFA leadership and ministry officials convened in Accra on Friday, October 2, to chart a path forward for the national team's technical leadership.

Ghana's Next Black Stars Coach: Full List of 5-Member Committee Emerges. Photo credit: Harold Cunningham - FIFA/Getty, Fred Pappoe/Facebook and @anthony_baffoe5/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana's Black Stars search committee

According to Ghanafa.org, Fred Pappoe, a former GFA Vice-President, will serve as chairman of the committee.

He is joined by Anthony Baffoe, General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana and a former Ghana international; legal practitioner and football administrator Agbesi Dzakpasu (Esq.); former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah; and high-performance specialist Faisal Chibsah.

The committee brings together a cross-section of expertise spanning football administration, legal practice, player welfare and performance management.

Their mandate is to identify, evaluate and recommend a suitable candidate for the vacant head coach role.

Upon completing their work, the committee is expected to present a report to the GFA, which will collaborate with the ministry as the appointment process moves forward. Both bodies have indicated that the recruitment will be conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner.

Why is Ghana looking for a new coach?

Queiroz's tenure ended on Thursday, October 1, a day before the committee was formed, following the conclusion of Ghana's September international window.

The Portuguese trainer departed after the Black Stars lost their opening two fixtures in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, falling to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Those results placed the team under intense scrutiny and accelerated the decision to seek new technical direction ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Walid Regragui emerges as Black Stars coaching candidate

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Walid Regragui has emerged as a candidate to replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars head coach.

The 51-year-old Moroccan led the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

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Source: YEN.com.gh